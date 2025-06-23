Gronewold honors fallen Oregon service members during Memorial Day address

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, delivers a Memorial Day...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, delivers a Memorial Day address as the keynote speaker to those gathered at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, on May 26, 2025. This year marked the 75th annual Memorial Day Observance at Willamette National Cemetery, one of three national cemeteries in Oregon (the others being Roseburg and Eagle Point). (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen participated in several Memorial Day observances across the state on May 26, 2025, a day dedicated to honoring all those who died in service to the United States during both peacetime and war.



At Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon, delivered a Memorial Day address as the keynote speaker to those gathered for the 75th Annual Memorial Day Observance.



“On this solemn occasion of Memorial Day, we gather to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our great nation,” Gronewold said. Willamette National Cemetery holds a rich history, while Oregon may not have a large active duty federal military presence, Oregonians have still paid a heavy price.”



As Gronewold reflected on the past two decades of Overseas Contingency Operations, he expressed a deep sense of compassion for the losses experienced by the Oregon National Guard since the Iraq War began in March 2003. Sacrifices that still resonate profoundly with Oregonians.



“In April of 2004, the Oregon National Guard sent more than 5,300 personnel to Iraq. Despite being across the world, the impact of that war was truly felt here at home as teachers, first responders, and other members of our community donned the uniform,” he said.



On June 4, 2004, while out on patrol, Oregon Citizen-Soldiers assigned to Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry saw two clouds of smoke rise over Sadr City, as Gronewold retold their momentous deployment in Iraq.



“As the patrol got closer, they saw one HMMWV (High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle) on fire and the second waving for help. Our Oregon soldiers dismounted their HMMWV just 500 feet from the burning vehicle, their gunner stayed in the turret, providing overwatch,” Gronewold said, describing the chaotic action on the ground. “After coordinating with the HMMWV behind them, an IED detonated. On June 4th, we lost three of our own.”



First Lt. Eric McCrae, Spc. Justin Linden and Sgt. Justin Eyerly was killed that day. Less than ten days later, on June 13, north of Tajaji, Spc. Eric McKinley was killed after driving into an ambush and detonating a vehicle bomb, subsequently critically injuring two others. On July 28, Pfc. Ken Lyon from Bravo Company, 2-162, was killed when his vehicle struck an IED. On Sept. 13, 2004, Staff Sgt. David Weisenberg and Sgt. Benjamin Isenberg was killed while on patrol. Ben was a 4th-generation Army veteran. Both soldiers are buried here next to each other at Willamette National Cemetery in Section X.



Gronewold recited a note written by Jim Weisenberg on the 10th anniversary of his son’s death, saying, “My son didn’t die fighting for a politician’s agenda or political goals. He died fighting for the guy fighting next to him, for those in his unit, for some of whom depended on him. He died because of what he did, what our country and the voters of our country asked him to do. He died selflessly and for us, his loved ones.”



In late September of 2004, Oregon had the unfortunate distinction of becoming the nation’s leader in national death casualties.



“With the death of Gunnar David Johnson, the Oregon National Guard had nine fatalities in Operation Iraqi Freedom, eight of which were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 162nd Infantry. It’s no coincidence that the 2-162’s nickname is ‘The Volunteer Battalion.’”



The sacrifices of these individuals remind the nation of the heavy toll that war imposes not only on the service member, but their families and the communities they come from.



“The U.S. Census Bureau states that about 6% of Americans are veterans, and less than 1% are currently serving today,” Gronewold said. “These men and women are uncommon. And being uncommon means taking chances. It takes courage. These uncommon men and women raise their right hand and say, ‘Send me.’”



The impact, even twenty years later, still lingers as their absence is felt in towns both big and small across the state, Gronwold said, just as the mid-morning sun broke through a bank of clouds over the national cemetery grounds.



“The deaths of our Oregon National Guard service members robbed our Oregon Communities of some uncommon people. They chose to serve willingly, fullheartedly, courageously, and for a great purpose.”



In closing, Gronwold acknowledged those family members who have lost a son or daughter, saying that “they serve as living legacies of their sacrifice.”



“On this Memorial Day, may we remember the sacrifices of our fellow Oregonians and their indelible mark it has left on our nation, he said. “May we be committed to never forgetting those who served and sacrificed.”