    Kirtland AFB Celebrates Opening of New Fire Station 3

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Story by Britianie Teston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — Leaders and community members gathered June 13 to celebrate the grand opening of Fire Station 3, a new $9.2 million facility designed to enhance emergency response capabilities at Kirtland Air Force Base and in the surrounding community.
    Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base Wing and Installation commander, praised the two-year project as a major investment in safety and readiness.
    “Opening Fire Station 3 represents a critical step forward in ensuring the safety and security of the base, its personnel, and the surrounding community,” Power said.
    The new station features modern equipment and facilities that will help reduce response times and strengthen collaboration with local agencies. Kirtland Fire and Emergency Services routinely provides mutual aid to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, Bernalillo County Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Bureau of Land Management — especially during wildland fire incidents.
    The new facility a symbol of the base’s ongoing commitment to the people who serve and protect it.
    “We are proud to invest in this critical infrastructure and in the brave men and women who serve here every day,” Power said.
    Fire Station 3 is expected to support enhanced emergency operations for years to come.

