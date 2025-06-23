Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) successfully tracks ballistic missile during test (FTX-26a)

Courtesy Photo | The Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, is a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, is a multi-mission, multi-face radar designed to provide search, track and discrimination capability in support of homeland defense. (courtesy photo/released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), in cooperation with U.S. Space Force and U.S. Northern Command, conducted a flight test on June 23, 2025, in which the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, successfully acquired, tracked and reported missile target data to the Command and Control Battle Management and Communications (C2BMC). This was the radar’s first flight test tracking a live Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) representative target.



During this test, named Flight Test Other-26a (FTX-26a), a target developed by MDA was air launched over the northern Pacific Ocean. It flew over 2,000 kilometers off the southern coast of Alaska where it was tracked by LRDR, as well as the Upgraded Early Warning Radar (UEWR) located at Clear Space Force Station. Sensor data was passed to Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) to support a simulated engagement.



“This was a key test in the development of the LRDR system and its integration into the C2BMC network,” said MDA Director Lt. Gen. Heath Collins. “LRDR will provide USNORTHCOM and the United States Space Force with the ability to precisely track ballistic missile threats as well as other space objects, advancing our ability to deter adversaries and bolster our homeland missile defense.”



Initial indications show that LRDR, C2BMC, and GMD Fire Control met mission requirements. Program officials will continue to evaluate system performance based upon telemetry and other data obtained during the test. FTX-26a will support the operational assessment of LRDR, validation of LRDR modeling and simulations.



Please direct all media related queries to Mark Wright at 571-231-8212, Mark.Wright@mda.mil or Fred Hair at 256-450-4919, fred.h.hair.civ@mda.mil.