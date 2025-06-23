Fort Bragg soldier who victimized over 30 children sentenced to 50 years in prison

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – After an extensive investigation through scores of digital evidence, a soldier pleaded guilty to numerous crimes involving the victimization of children and child pornography during his court-martial June 16 to 18 at the Fort Bragg Courtroom.



Army Spc. Jovaughn Stewart, 26, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, pleaded guilty to two specifications of sexual assault of a child, six specifications of sexual abuse of a child involving indecent communication, six specifications of production of child pornography, three specifications of possession of child pornography, one specification of receipt of child pornography, two specifications of viewing child pornography, one specification of attempted production of child pornography, and seven specifications of attempted sexual abuse of a child involving indecent communication.



The military judge sentenced him to 50 years of confinement, a dishonorable discharge, total forfeiture of pay and allowances, and reduction in rank to E-1. Stewart’s plea agreement allowed the judge discretion in sentencing him between the minimum of 20 years to the maximum of 50 years in prison.



Stewart’s crimes were committed between 2021 to 2024 while he was stationed at Fort Bragg and involved at least 30 victims, all who were minors residing at various locations across the country. Investigators believe his victims are likely to number in the hundreds, as the extensive investigation continually uncovered more victims through Stewart’s online activities.



To commit his crimes, Stewart approached his victims online posing as a teenager and using graphic language to convince them to send pornographic photos and videos. His youngest known victim was 7 years old.



On at least two occasions, Stewart sexually assaulted two 15-year-old girls after he convinced them to meet him in person. Stewart also engaged in groups that traded child pornography, seeking the material from other collectors in addition to seeking the material from minors themselves.



Investigators learned of Stewart’s digital interactions with minors when a parent in West Des Moines, Iowa, reported these interactions to their local law enforcement who notified the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division once Stewart was identified as an active-duty service member. Numerous law enforcement agencies across the country supported the investigation by interviewing victims and obtaining evidence.



During their investigation, Army CID’s Internet Crimes Against Children team seized various digital devices, conducted numerous interviews with victims, worked with social media companies to obtain records of communications, and scoured thousands of records, messages, and other pieces of evidence. The ICAC team was able to identify Stewart as the perpetrator of an unsolved sexual assault in Virginia, which led to him being placed in pretrial confinement on Oct. 2, 2024.



Stewart demonstrated an obsessive and sophisticated understanding of technology and social media and engaged in multiple types of grooming behavior online with girls aged 7 to 17. He used photos from a minor boy pretending to be a 14 to 16-year-old boy in a method to gain the girls’ trust, also using multiple social media accounts to appeal to different types of children.



He used applications and methods to hide his child pornography that he attempted to adapt during the investigation in a belief that he could hide from investigators. He was ultimately unsuccessful.



The investigation consisted of the close teamwork of the Fort Bragg Office of Special Trial Counsel and the Fort Bragg ICAC team. Lead investigator Special Agent Joshua Lamberson’s dedication and long hours ensured a thorough investigation that left Stewart no choice but to plead guilty.



“This result is profoundly rewarding, thanks to the incredible journeys and bravery of these families. Their willingness to share their stories inspired us all and allowed us to amplify the voices of victims who couldn’t speak for themselves, ensuring their pain was acknowledged,” Lamberson said. “We’re grateful for the dedicated collaboration of our state, local, and federal partners, whose efforts were crucial in helping these children and families find justice.”



“This case demonstrates the success that comes from having both attorneys and investigators specializing in child sexual abuse cases. The specialized knowledge and dedication of the OSTC and Fort Bragg ICAC made it possible for the victims to receive justice,” said Cpt. Gabrielle Lucero, prosecutor, Fort Bragg Field Office, Army OSTC. “The young girls in this case showed incredible bravery. By standing up to Stewart in the investigation and in court, they undoubtedly aided in securing the 50 year sentence that will protect an untold number of children from future harm."



Lucero and Lamberson worked closely together throughout the investigation to review evidence, identify leads, and engage with the child victims and their families.



“This sentencing is a significant victory in our fight against child exploitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Alfred Diaz of Army CID’s Carolinas Field Office. “Our ICAC team and partners secured justice for the victims of Spc. Stewart’s crimes. Army CID remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting children and relentlessly pursuing those who harm them.”



Stewart will serve his prison sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The case was prosecuted by Lucero, Cpt. Jessica Hayashida, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, XVIII Airborne Corps, and Cpt. Justin Brickey, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, XVIII Airborne Corps. The investigation consisted of the CID ICAC team, led by Supervisory Special Agent Alexandra Jennings and Lamberson, the Digital Forensics team, and partnerships with local police departments around the country.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=325.

