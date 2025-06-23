Munson dietitian talks about the importance of hydration

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Staff Sgt. Shaun Martin, a combat medic assigned to Blanchfield’s LaPointe Army...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Staff Sgt. Shaun Martin, a combat medic assigned to Blanchfield’s LaPointe Army Medical Home on Fort Campbell, drinks from a 16 ounce bottle of water to maintain his hydration for optimal performance. On average, the Army recommends men should consume about 100 ounces of fluid (3 liters) each day, and women should aim for about 70 ounces (2 liters) for baseline hydration. In hot and humid environments and during physical activity, more is needed to maintain hydration — about one ounce per pound of body weight. To reach your goal, drink regularly and frequently, even if you are not thirsty to avoid dehydration. Water is usually best over coffee, soda, energy drinks and alcohol because those beverages can pull water from the body and promote dehydration. U.S. Army photo by Maria Yager. see less | View Image Page

Health experts are reiterating the importance of adequate daily water intake for overall well-being, highlighting its numerous benefits and offering practical tips for staying hydrated.



"Water is absolutely essential for virtually every bodily function," explains U.S. Army Cpt. Rebecca Paquette, a registered dietitian from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. "From regulating temperature to lubricating joints, water plays a crucial role in keeping us healthy and functioning at our best."



Dehydration is a medical condition that can lead to a host of unpleasant and even serious consequences, including:



• Difficulty thinking clearly and focusing.

• Increased irritability and changes in emotional state.

• Inability to regulate body temperature effectively.

• Digestive issues, like constipation, due to lack of lubrication.

• Increased risk of developing painful kidney stones.



The recommended daily water intake varies depending on individual factors such as age, sex, pregnancy status, activity level, and breastfeeding status.



Paquette said that in general, the standard water recommendation is half your body weight in ounces of water per day.



For example, an individual who weighs 150 pounds should aim for 75 ounces of water per day.



When doing physical activity in high heat conditions, drink 1 cup. (8 oz.) every 15-20 minutes.



“Electrolyte replacement solutions are only necessary if it has been a few hours since eating any foods or beverages with salt,” said Paquette, “Prioritize plain water when rehydrating, especially if you feel the onset of cramps.”



While water should be the primary source of hydration, other beverages, like black coffee, unsweet tea, zero sugar alternatives for sodas and sports drinks, and fruit juices that are 50% water with no added sugar can contribute to a healthy diet.



Some sugar-sweetened beverages are okay when doing long distance running or similar activities to maintain energy and performance.



Paquette cautions against excessive consumption of sugary drinks such as sodas, fruit drinks, sports drinks, and sweetened beverages. These beverages are often high in calories and low in nutritional value. Similarly, energy drinks can contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants, posing potential health risks, especially for young people.



“Prioritizing water intake is a simple yet powerful step towards improving your overall health and well-being. By making water a regular part of your daily routine and being mindful of other beverage choices, you can ensure your body stays hydrated and functions optimally,” said Paquette.