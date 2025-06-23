Brig. Gen. Jorge M. Fonseca Promoted and Appointed Director of the Joint Staff

CHICAGO – Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow Soldiers, Col. Jorge M. Fonseca was promoted to brigadier general and appointed as the Illinois National Guard’s next Director of the Joint Staff during a formal ceremony in Chicago June 21 that honored his decades of service and sacrifice.



Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and raised in Chicago’s Little Village, Brig. Gen. Fonseca has dedicated more than 30 years to public service. He began his military journey as an enlisted combat medic in the U.S. Army Reserve and commissioned as a Medical Service Corps officer in 1996 through the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School. Since then, Fonseca has served with distinction in multiple leadership roles, including three overseas combat deployments and assignments across the Intelligence Community and law enforcement.



“Jorge Fonseca is an authentic leader of character who has had success leading large, multi-national, joint, dynamic, and complex organizations,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Illinois National Guard. “His national, international, combatant command, incident command, and law enforcement networks uniquely position him to excel as our next Director of the Joint Staff.”



The pinning of Fonseca’s new rank was performed by his wife Andrea and their daughters.



Reflecting on his new role, Brig. Gen. Fonseca said, “I am honored to represent my family, my community, and the Illinois National Guard as the Director of the Joint Staff. Serving in the U.S. military has opened countless doors for me and my family, shaping our lives in extraordinary ways.”



The Joint Staff oversees all domestic operations in Illinois and advises the Adjutant General on joint matters concerning more than 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen. Fonseca replaces Brig. Gen. Justin Osberg, who was selected for a new assignment with U.S. Forces Korea.



In addition to his military career, Fonseca serves as a sergeant in the Illinois State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division. He was named to the Illinois Governor’s Honor 200 list in 2018, recognizing veterans whose service goes above and beyond the call of duty.



The ceremony concluded with the Army Song and a sense of pride and unity among those present, as the Illinois National Guard welcomed its newest general officer, a leader shaped by service, sacrifice, and a deep commitment to his community and country.



“This promotion isn’t just about me, it’s about everyone who was here along the way,” Fonseca said. “I will continue to serve with honor, represent our communities with pride, and mentor the next generation of leaders in uniform.”

