Cobra Medics: 17th Medical Group Change of Command

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Medical Group held its change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center on June 18.



The 17th MDG welcomed the incoming commander, Col. La Rita Abel, and thanked Col. Ian Rybczynski for serving as their commander.



“When I got here, I asked the 17th MDG to really concentrate on three things for me: readiness, support to the 17th Training Wing and our patients,” stated Rybchznski. “I think the 17th MDG has absolutely killed it. We are way ahead of the pack, and I am so proud of that.”



The 17th MDG houses the 17th Medical Operational Readiness Squadron and 17th Medical Healthcare Operations Squadron. The 17th OMRS provides primary care to TRICARE patients through its six flights’ services of family health, dental services, public health, student clinic, flight medicine, physical therapy, bioengineering and mental health. The 17th HCOS consists of five supporting squadrons providing resource management, TRICARE operations, patient administration, medical readiness, information management, pharmacy, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and logistics.



“It is a tremendous privilege and responsibility to lead such a critical and compassionate organization, and I do not take it lightly,” expressed Abel. “I will do everything in my power to continue and build on the high performing, patient centered legacy.”

