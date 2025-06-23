Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cobra Medics: 17th Medical Group Change of Command

    Cobra Medics: 17th Medical Group Change of Command

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Medical Group held its change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center on June 18.

    The 17th MDG welcomed the incoming commander, Col. La Rita Abel, and thanked Col. Ian Rybczynski for serving as their commander.

    “When I got here, I asked the 17th MDG to really concentrate on three things for me: readiness, support to the 17th Training Wing and our patients,” stated Rybchznski. “I think the 17th MDG has absolutely killed it. We are way ahead of the pack, and I am so proud of that.”

    The 17th MDG houses the 17th Medical Operational Readiness Squadron and 17th Medical Healthcare Operations Squadron. The 17th OMRS provides primary care to TRICARE patients through its six flights’ services of family health, dental services, public health, student clinic, flight medicine, physical therapy, bioengineering and mental health. The 17th HCOS consists of five supporting squadrons providing resource management, TRICARE operations, patient administration, medical readiness, information management, pharmacy, diagnostic imaging, laboratory and logistics.

    “It is a tremendous privilege and responsibility to lead such a critical and compassionate organization, and I do not take it lightly,” expressed Abel. “I will do everything in my power to continue and build on the high performing, patient centered legacy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 14:57
    Story ID: 501392
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
