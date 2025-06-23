One-Man Operation Delivers High-Tech Tool Systems to Fort Sill’s Laser-Equipped Strykers

Photo By Chris Gardner | FORT SILL, Okla. — A Soldier hands a piece of equipment to a teammate from a mobile...... read more read more Photo By Chris Gardner | FORT SILL, Okla. — A Soldier hands a piece of equipment to a teammate from a mobile Special Tools and Test Equipment (STTE) container during field operations at the 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment motor pool, June 2025. The STTE system supports the Army’s M-SHORAD Stryker platform with mission-specific tools for maintenance and deployment. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. —The successful delivery of two high-tech tool containers to the 4th Battalion, 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment may have looked like just another logistics operation. But behind the scenes, it was a one-man mission of coordination, troubleshooting and forward thinking, executed by Wiley Watts, plans specialist with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS).



Watts, part of the Force Modernization (Force Mod) team at Fort Sill, served as the critical link between multiple agencies to ensure the seamless fielding of the M-SHORAD Stryker Special Tools and Test Equipment (STTE) Container System. From the moment the equipment arrived April 7, to the final handoff on May 9, Watts worked across battalion staff, the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC), and the Army’s Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) to keep the fielding on track, even stepping up when the lead fielding official from TACOM was pulled away for mission requirements at Fort Cavazos.



“This wasn’t just a delivery, it was a modernization milestone,” Watts said. “The STTE containers are built specifically for the M-SHORAD system and will ensure maintainers have the tools they need, organized and ready, wherever the unit goes.”



The fielding included a 20-foot container for vehicle-specific tools and an 8-foot container for the laser weapon’s mission equipment. Unlike standard Conex boxes used across most motor pools, these STTE containers come with custom racks and designated compartments to keep sensitive tools secure, inventoried and deployable at a moment’s notice.



“This is part of Fort Sill’s larger push toward modernization,” said Watts, referencing Priority #3 on the installation’s strategic roadmap. “We’re setting the foundation for what new equipment fielding should look like, fast, organized, and Soldier-focused.”



Watts was notified in March by the program manager that a set of STTE containers was available for fielding to 4-60th ADA. He immediately began coordinating with the battalion and LRC to secure space, track shipments, and inspect the containers upon arrival. When TACOM’s fielding-team manager became unavailable, Watts quickly pivoted. He requested all the required handoff documents and a photo reference guide, commonly called a “picture book,” so he could verify and complete the equipment transfer on TACOM’s behalf.



Watts also oversaw the final movement of the containers to the motor pool on April 23 and facilitated the resolution of minor shortages, like tie-down straps and storage cases by May 14.



The benefit to Soldiers was immediate.



“This makes inventory and accountability easier,” said Watts. “It also means when the unit prepares for a field rotation or deployment, everything they need is right there, securely stored and ready to move.”



And the ripple effect goes beyond just readiness. By reducing load-out time and minimizing the logistical scramble before missions, the fielding gives Soldiers more time to spend with their families, something Watts sees as a win for the entire Fort Sill community.



“Wiley’s work is a textbook example of what right looks like,” said Will Benitez, division chief for Plans, Operations, Mobilization and Security. “He handled every challenge thrown his way with professionalism and attention to detail. This effort will have lasting benefits not only for 4-60th ADA, but for Fort Sill’s ability to modernize and support future fielding missions.”



For Watts, the most rewarding moment came when Soldiers gathered around the newly delivered containers, impressed by the tools and the organization they brought to their workspaces.



“That’s when you know it matters,” he said. “When Soldiers are excited about the tools that help them do their jobs better, that’s why I love what I do.”



As Fort Sill continues to lead the way in fielding next-generation Army systems, this container delivery stands as a model for how effective planning, collaboration, and one dedicated professional can move the mission forward.