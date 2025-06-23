Camp Pendleton Wins Commander In Chief’s Award For Installation Excellence

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – Former President Ronald Reagan instituted the first Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence (CINC IEA) in 1985. This prestigious award was established to recognize and reward installations that demonstrate outstanding performance in management and maximizing resources.

This award evaluates the performance of installations across all U.S. military branches in numerous key areas, including mission support, infrastructure management, quality of life and health and safety. Only one installation per military branch is honored with this award.

Recipients of this award are presented with an Installation Excellence Flag, a trophy with the President’s seal, a congratulatory letter signed by the President and a monetary incentive on behalf of the Marines, Sailors, civilians and families of the installation.

On May 16, 2025, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced the winners in a press release which included Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton among four additional service installations representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and a defense supply center in Richmond Virginia.

“Using ingenuity, innovation, and sheer determination, our world-class team skillfully supported the numerous missions aboard the installation, including improving and expanding training and operational capabilities of I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), structuring and preparing for the next phase of Force Design, and improving the quality of life for our Marines, Sailors, and families.” said Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

MCB Camp Pendleton applied modernization initiatives to sustain its workspaces across the installation while also accomplishing the DoD’s missions in the face of fiscal constraints and limited resources. Despite these challenges, the men and women of MCB Camp Pendleton remained dedicated to meeting their mission and provided high-quality services to increase the quality of life across the installation.

“Winning this award means that Camp Pendleton has been recognized as one of the best-managed and most effective military installations in the United States,” said Chris Weber, the business performance manager at MCB Camp Pendleton, California. “It signifies that the installation team of Marines, Sailors, civilians and contractors are providing exceptional support to the Marine Corps mission.”

The CINC IEA evaluates installations on how well they achieve the Department's objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, quality of life and unit morale, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.

What set MCB Camp Pendleton apart was not only its ability to meet the expectations of the criteria but also to deliver realistic training environments across a wide range of combat operations while leading the way in energy efficiently, environmental stewardship, and quality of life initiatives.

Notably, Operation Clean Sweep highlighted MCB Camp Pendleton’s commitment to improving living conditions by addressing a backlog of barracks maintenance. Through teamwork and collaborations between enlisted Marines and Sailors, commissioned officers and leadership, over 4,500 self-help projects were completed. Additionally, 446 previously unoccupied rooms were restored, setting the foundational groundwork for the Barracks 2023 initiative, saving over $3 million in contract labor costs.

Furthermore, MCB Camp Pendleton renewed the lease for San Onofre State Park, which guaranteed ongoing access to the coastline for both current and future generations helping bring communities together. Additionally, in collaboration with the Defense Innovation Unit, the installation installed and expanded its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure on base to support a greener fleet for service members and civilians.

These accomplishments result from the collaboration of imaginative and creative leaders, along with partnerships involving federal, local, civilian, contractor, and military personnel. Key partners in these efforts include the Department of Homeland Security, the California Highway Patrol, the Oceanside Unified School District, and six local Chambers of Commerce.

Winning the CINC IEA for MCB Camp Pendleton reinforces the impact and need for teamwork and collaboration across all departments and organizations. It underscored the importance of strong leadership and a clear vision.

“This win demonstrates our commitment to Marine Corps values, our commitment to the warfighter mission and service,” Weber said.

Date Taken: 06.24.2025 Date Posted: 06.24.2025 by Cpl Noah Martinez Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US