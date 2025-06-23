Army announces prescribed burn intent for 2025

The Army has identified Unit A in the Fort Ord National Monument for a

prescribed burn in 2025. This prescribed burn is required to clear vegetation for munitions cleanup of the former Fort Ord. The burns encourage recovery of the rare, threatened and endangered fire-dependent plant species. In addition, prescribed burns can reduce vegetation which reduces the risk of wildfire.



The prescribed burn season at Fort Ord runs from July to December. During this timeframe, the prescribed burn could take place when conditions align to allow for safe operations, favorable fire behavior and manageable smoke behavior, in order to minimize the impact on local communities and residents. Suitable weather conditions include clear skies, moderate temperatures (between 45° and 90°F) and a few days without much wind. These conditions help minimize smoke impacts and controls the prescribed burn. Suitable weather conditions typically occur in the fall months.



The date for the burn will depend on many variables such as availability of resources as well as a prediction of optimal weather conditions. The Army will announce when resources have been mobilized for burn operations, when the prescribed burn is ignited and when the burn operations are complete for the day. Direct notification can be provided by email, text or auto-dialer telephone calls for community members that register. Residents requesting direct notification can enroll at www.FortOrdCleanup.com or call the Army information line at 800-852-9699.



For up-to-date prescribed burn information visit www.FortOrdCleanup.com or call the information line 800-852-9699. For media requests call the Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs Office at 831-242-5555.



-30-

