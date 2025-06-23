First Class of Reaper GCS Technicians Graduate CNATTU Chery Point

The first class of MQ-9 Reaper aircraft Ground Control System technicians graduated from the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Chery Point, during a ceremony at the Cherry Point Public House, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 18, 2025.
The nine graduates of the course will be the first to establish the GCS technician military occupational specialty. This graduation marks a step towards the implementation of Force Design 2030, the official doctrine published by the Marine Corps to outline the evolution of organization's expeditionary warfighting in the 21st century.
“This is a major milestone in our Marine Corps history,” U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Enricoleo Landas, the commanding officer of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Chery Point said. “We are one step closer to accomplishing the mission of independently operating and sustaining the MQ-9 Reaper.”
The curriculum consisted of instruction in the routine maintenance, installation, programming, and troubleshooting on the Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS), ground control systems and other peripheral Command and Control equipment for the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft.
The MQ-9 Reaper aircraft is a Block 5 Extended Range UAS, capable of flight operations for more than 20 hours with a range of over 1,600 miles. This aircraft is designed to provide long-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to support the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.
“It’s an honor to be a part of the establishment of a new MOS,” U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Garrison, a Ground Control System technician course graduate said. “I take pride in being here to make history.”
