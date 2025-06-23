New Port Richey native named Navy Medicine’s Civilian Acquisition Professional of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Christopher Grace, of New Port Richey, Florida, was recently named Navy Medicine’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Christopher Grace, of New Port Richey, Florida, was recently named Navy Medicine’s Civilian Acquisition Professional of the Year while serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia. see less | View Image Page

Christopher Grace, of New Port Richey, Florida, was recently named Navy Medicine’s Civilian Acquisition Professional of the Year while serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Grace is a 2002 graduate of Ridgewood High School.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy and in civil service can be found in New Port Richey.



“Growing up in my hometown, I learned the importance of loyalty, integrity, respect and resilience, which shaped my DOD and civil service career,” Grace said. “Strong community ties taught me to rely on my shipmates and colleagues, while its emphasis on hard work drove my dedication in demanding military and civilian roles. Integrity became my moral compass during high-pressure deployments and guides my civil service decisions. Respect for diverse backgrounds helped me collaborate in the Navy and DOD, and the resilience I saw at home prepared me for challenges in both fields. These values remain the foundation of my commitment to public service, tying my hometown roots to my ongoing mission.”



Grace has served as a Navy civilian for three years.



“After completing my naval service, I joined the DOD civil service to continue serving my country, driven by the duty, discipline and national security commitment I developed in the Navy,” Grace said. “The transition let me apply my leadership, technical skills and military knowledge to defense initiatives like policy and logistics, in a structured yet dynamic civilian role. I valued the stability, benefits and career growth opportunities after the demands of active duty service. Joining DOD civil service aligned with my passion, offering personal fulfillment and professional growth while staying tied to the defense mission.”



Today, Grace serves as an inventory management specialist at NMRLC.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



Grace has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their government service.



“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was graduating boot camp, as it proved to myself and those around me that I could make a commitment and follow through with it, marking a defining moment in personal growth and determination,” Grace said. “In my DOD civil service career, my proudest achievement was being named Civilian Acquisition Professional of the Year for all of Navy Medicine, a recognition that showed my hard work was noticed not just within my command but by a broader group, affirming the impact of my dedication and contributions.”



Grace supports a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Being a part of the DOD civil service means continuing my Navy-born commitment to serve my country, using my skills, discipline and duty to support vital defense initiatives in acquisition and operations,” Grace said. “It’s a privilege to bridge military and civilian efforts, fostering teamwork with a community that shares my values of integrity, resilience, and loyalty learned from my hometown. My role offers stability and professional growth, and being named Civilian Acquisition Professional of the Year for Navy Medicine affirms that my hard work has a broader impact. This work is a fulfilling extension of my service, allowing me to contribute to the Navy’s mission while upholding the principles that define me.”