    Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Force Pfc. David C. Hansen, a Soldier who died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred Jun. 28 at Wood National Cemetery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Krause Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

    Hansen was a member of Headquarters Squadron, 27th Bombardment Group, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. He was among thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members captured and interned at POW camps. According to prison camp and other historical records, Hansen died June 28, 1942

    Hansen was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 23, 2024.

    The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

    The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.

    Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.

    For additional information about Pfc. David C. Hansen go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4014696/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-hansen-d/

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Krause Funeral Home, (262) 320-3565.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 11:30
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    KIA
    WWII
    World War II

