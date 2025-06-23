Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Wichita, Kansas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Herbert G. Tennyson, 24, a pilot killed in action during World War II, will be interred Jun. 27 at Old Mission Cemetery, Wichita, Kansas. Old Mission Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



In March 1944, Tennyson was assigned to the 320th Bombardment Squadron, 90th Bombardment Group, 5th Air Force and deployed in present day Papua New Guinea when his aircraft, suspected of being hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire, crashed into the sea.





Tennyson was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 25, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about 1st Lt. Tennyson go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4074434/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-tennyson-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Old Mission Funeral Home, (316) 686-7311.

