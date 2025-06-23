Chesapeake native named Navy Medicine’s Civilian Medical Logistician of the Year

Matt Gerten, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was recently named Navy Medicine’s Civilian Medical Logistician of the Year while serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), Williamsburg, Virginia.



Gerten, who graduated from high school in 1992, served in the Navy for 26 years and has served as a Navy civilian for four years.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy and in civil service can be found in Chesapeake.



“I started working at 14 years old and learned that if you put in the work and support where needed, you will be recognized and provided opportunities to improve yourself and the company or command,” Gerten said. “My father used to say, 'Actions speak louder than words,' and that has been the drive and motto to live by.”



Gerten joined the NMRLC team two years ago.



“I am honored to keep serving this great nation and providing support to the warfighters,” Gerten said. “I joined the Navy and followed in my father’s path.”



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Gerten has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their government service.



“I am most proud of the teams I have built and worked with throughout my career,” Gerten said. “These teams of military and civilians could accomplish any mission or task asked of them. Can Do!”



Gerten supports a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“I love supporting my country and the Navy,” Gerten said. “I am grateful to keep serving this great nation and it gives me a daily sense of accomplishment.”

