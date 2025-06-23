Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Laconia, New Hampshire

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. George A. Curley, Jr., 18, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Jun. 28 at Union, Cemetery, Laconia, New Hampshire. Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau & Paquette Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Laconia, New Hampshire, Curley was assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, 2nd Engineer Combat Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, in the vicinity of Sonchu, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Based on information from returning POWs, it was determined that Curley died in captivity at Camp 5 near Pyoktong, DPRK in March 1951.



Curley was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Mar. 3, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Curley, go to https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4162669/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-curley-g/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau & Paquette Funeral Home, (603) 524-4300.

