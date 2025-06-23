Myrtle Beach native named Navy Medicine’s Senior Shore-Based Medical Logistician of the Year

Lt. Cmdr. Jason Kouche, a native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was recently named Navy Medicine’s Senior Shore-Based Medical Logistician of the Year while serving at Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC) Williamsburg, Virginia.



Kouche is a 1999 graduate of Myrtle Beach High School. Additionally, Kouche earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on healthcare management from Saint Leo University.



The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Myrtle Beach.



“My mom and dad were an inspiration to me growing up in both Ohio and South Carolina,” Kouche said. “I was taught from an early age to always give full effort and strive for excellence in any endeavors, such as education, sports and career.”



Kouche has served in the Navy for more than 15 years.



“Family legacy and pride were my biggest motivators to join the Navy,” Kouche said. “My father’s side of the family, spanning multiple generations, has served in the Armed Forces, and that is what inspired me initially serve our nation. No one in my family had ever served in the Navy, and so I decided to forge my own path in service to our country.”



Today, Kouche serves as the director of NMRLC’s Expeditionary Medical Logistics directorate.



Headed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC develops, acquires, produces, fields, sustains, and provides enduring lifecycle support of medical materiel solutions to the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and Joint Forces in high-end competition, crisis, and combat. At the forefront of Navy Medicine’s strategic evolution, NMRLC is well positioned to be the Joint Force’s premier integrated medical logistics support activity.



The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.



According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”



With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.



Kouche has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



“My journey in the Navy has been a transformative one,” Kouche said. “It’s pushed me to become a stronger person, a more resilient leader and a stronger team member. Being in the Navy is not easy; it demands discipline, sacrifice, teamwork and perseverance.”



Kouche serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



“Serving in the Navy has been one of the most defining parts of my life,” Kouche said. “It’s not just a career, it’s a commitment to something greater than myself. Specifically, being a Medical Service Corps officer has been a deeply meaningful journey, both professionally and personally. It’s been an honor to support the health and readiness of our sailors and Marines, knowing that our medical logistics support directly impacts mission success.



“For me, it’s not just about managing logistics, resources, or medical planning, it’s about ensuring that our warfighters have what they need to stay in the fight and come home safe.”



Kouche is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



“My career in the Navy, and any success I have achieved, would not have been possible without the unwavering support and strength from my wife,” Kouche said. “Her constant encouragement, sacrifices, and understanding have allowed me to focus on my career with confidence. Through every deployment, challenge and milestone, she has been my greatest source of motivation and stability. I am profoundly grateful for her love, partnership and the critical role she plays behind the scenes of my Navy journey.”

