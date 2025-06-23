U.S., Allied Military Chaplains Train Armed Forces of Ukraine Chaplains

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | A chaplain with the Armed Forces of Ukraine leads his fellow chaplain students in an...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | A chaplain with the Armed Forces of Ukraine leads his fellow chaplain students in an Eastern Orthodox field service as part of the Ukrainian Chaplaincy Course at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 28th, 2025. Led by 7th Army Training Command and accompanied by chaplain officers from across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa and European Command footprint, this comprehensive, two-week training course assists in developing the Ukrainian chaplaincy through the instruction covering nurture the living, care for the wounded and honor the fallen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 7th Army Training Command hosted its sixth rotation of the Ukrainian Chaplaincy Course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, March 24 to April 4, 2025.



Chaplain offices from U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa and NATO contributed their expertise to support and train the Military Chaplaincy Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine students.



The chaplaincy course trained basic and intermediate skills covering a variety of topics including nurturing the living, caring for the wounded, and honoring the fallen. The course presented hands-on opportunities for chaplain students to deliver field services to their fellow Ukrainian soldiers training in Grafenwoehr, as well as practice briefing a commander. Guest speakers presented information on how to advise a commander on various aspects of religious affairs and working in a joint environment. Senior chaplains from across NATO exchanged experiences with the Ukrainian chaplains, with both sides sharing how they serve the spiritual and morale needs of their respective military service members.



The 20 AFU chaplain participants are commissioned officers and ordained clergy within their denominations, which included representation from the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Roman Catholic Church and Baptist and Pentecostal faiths. Prior to traveling to Germany for this second phase of chaplaincy training, the students received their initial military training in Ukraine.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Lowthian, chaplain for the 7th ATC, was a leader in coordinating and facilitating this year’s course.



“The Armed Forces of Ukraine needs the spiritual resilience that chaplains bring to the fight,” said Lowthian. “It is important that we come alongside them as partners, to share what we have learned in 250 years of chaplaincy and in our recent overseas operations.”



While the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps has supported the spiritual needs of service members across many conflicts, the AFU’s chaplaincy service was newly initiated in the spring of 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion and unprovoked war. This required the Ukrainian MSC to develop a new professionalized corps during an active war.



Launched in April 2023, the Ukrainian Chaplaincy Course has graduated a total of 118 Ukrainian chaplains over the six rotations. Chaplains from the U.S. and Allied nations came together for each iteration of the course to share their recommendations and day-to-day procedures of providing spiritual support.



Following their graduation from the Ukrainian Chaplaincy Course, the chaplains will return to their home units to minister to Ukrainian service members and their families as they defend against Russian aggression and win back their freedom. Some of the chaplains will support combat arms units while others will return to hospital, training academies or other ministries.



“Training the Ukrainian chaplains has been the highlight of my career. They inspire with their faith, patriotism and desire for freedom,” said Lowthian. “They are not just allies and partners, but friends.”