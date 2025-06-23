Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morven Native Graduates Basic Military Training as Dorm Chief

    MORVEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Story by Cristina Oliveira 

    65th Air Base Group

    Airman Basic Jackson Smith, a proud Morven native, recently graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training (BMT) at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, on May 1, 2025.
    AB Smith earned the distinction of Dorm Chief for the 324th Training Squadron, Flight 346—an honor reflecting his leadership, discipline, and dedication throughout training.
    A 2024 graduate of the American School of Madrid in Spain, Smith previously attended North Brooks in Georgia. He is now continuing his journey at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, where he is undergoing technical training as a Geospatial Intelligence Apprentice.
    He is the son of retired U.S. Air Force members William and Marissa Smith of Jackson Road in Morven, and the grandson of Diane Jackson.
    The Air Force’s future looks bright with Airmen like Jackson Smith leading the way.

