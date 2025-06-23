Morven Native Graduates Basic Military Training as Dorm Chief

Photo By Cristina Oliveira | Airman Basic Jackson Smith, a Morven, Georgia native and 2024 graduate of the American...... read more read more Photo By Cristina Oliveira | Airman Basic Jackson Smith, a Morven, Georgia native and 2024 graduate of the American School of Madrid, recently completed U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Lackland AFB, Texas. Smith served as Dorm Chief of the 324th Training Squadron, Flight 346, and is now continuing technical training as a Geospatial Intelligence Apprentice at Goodfellow AFB, Texas. He is the son of retired Air Force members William and Marissa Smith. see less | View Image Page

Airman Basic Jackson Smith, a proud Morven native, recently graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training (BMT) at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, on May 1, 2025.

AB Smith earned the distinction of Dorm Chief for the 324th Training Squadron, Flight 346—an honor reflecting his leadership, discipline, and dedication throughout training.

A 2024 graduate of the American School of Madrid in Spain, Smith previously attended North Brooks in Georgia. He is now continuing his journey at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, where he is undergoing technical training as a Geospatial Intelligence Apprentice.

He is the son of retired U.S. Air Force members William and Marissa Smith of Jackson Road in Morven, and the grandson of Diane Jackson.

The Air Force’s future looks bright with Airmen like Jackson Smith leading the way.