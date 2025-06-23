Behind the Mission: What Unit Deployment Managers Do at the 188th Wing

Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Senior Master Sgt. Kandee Burrows, the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Senior Master Sgt. Kandee Burrows, the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics management specialist, helps train unit deployment managers. UDMs serve as the central hub between squadron leadership, personnel offices, medical teams, and higher headquarters. Base UDMs track and manage deployment cycles through a range of digital tools, including AFFORGEN Connect-Envision (AFC-E), ASIMS for medical records, and MyLearning for training. These systems allow UDMs to monitor readiness, update deployment folders, and identify gaps before they become problems. see less | View Image Page

By Maj Jennifer Gerhardt



EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ARK. -- When it comes to military readiness, much of the focus is on pilots, maintainers, and combat troops. But behind every successful deployment stands a key figure ensuring Airmen are trained, equipped, and ready to go at a moment’s notice: the Unit Deployment Manager (UDM). At the 188th Wing, UDMs are the behind-the-scenes logistics professionals who keep the mission moving forward.



Master Sgt. Quincy Cherry, the 188th Security Forces Squadron UDM, describes the job simply: “If I don’t have a deployment coming up or ongoing, I’m making sure all personnel are 100% on Individual Medical Readiness (IMR) and Ready Airman Training (RAT).”



But the scope of his responsibilities is far from simple. UDMs serve as the central hub between squadron leadership, personnel offices, medical teams, and higher headquarters. They track and manage deployment cycles through a range of digital tools, including AFFORGEN Connect-Envision (AFC-E), ASIMS for medical records, and MyLearning for training. These systems allow UDMs to monitor readiness, update deployment folders, and identify gaps before they become problems.



“AFFORGEN is the main tool used to track all things deployment related,” said Cherry. “It gives a snapshot of where our people are in the deployment process.”



Senior Master Sgt. Kandee Burrows, a logistics management specialist for the 188th Logistics Readiness Squadron, plays a leadership role in mentoring UDMs like Cherry. She notes that while deployment management is the primary focus, UDMs also maintain constant communication with Logistics Plans, Installation Personnel Readiness (IPR), and commanders to identify which Airmen match the qualifications needed for deployment taskings.



“UDMs assist deployers in understanding their reporting instructions, immunizations, clothing requirements, and even travel documents like passports,” said Burrows. “It’s our responsibility to make sure they arrive at the right place, at the right time, with everything they need.”



In some cases, Airmen are deemed nondeployable due to medical or training deficiencies. UDMs play a pivotal role in getting them back to deployable status.



“You find out what’s needed to get them where they need to be and then assist them with the process,” said Cherry. “Honestly, it’s up to the UDM to make sure that doesn’t happen.”



UDMs also coordinate through channels such as the Functional Area Manager (FAM), Log Plans, and squadron leadership when higher headquarters send taskings that require specific skills or ranks. When volunteers aren’t available, UDMs must carefully select qualified individuals, balancing operational needs with mission requirements.



Despite the critical nature of the role, UDM is typically an additional duty rather than a full-time job. “That’s the biggest challenge,” said Burrows. “It’s a huge responsibility, and it really should be a full-time position.”



Even beyond deployment preparation, UDMs contribute to base-wide readiness. Cherry, for instance, supports local recruiting efforts and attends quarterly training to stay current on evolving processes.



While UDMs rarely stand in the spotlight, their work is vital to the Air Force mission. As Burrows put it: “We make sure our people are ready. That’s what it’s all about.”