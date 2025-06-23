NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville highlights headquarters history

Photo By Tyler Grimes | Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Selmon, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | Yeoman Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Selmon, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Leading Chief Petty Officer, takes a look at the historical photo display in the command's quarterdeck June 24, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes) see less | View Image Page

In an effort to preserve and highlight the history of its’ headquarters building, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville staff worked together to turn stacks of old photo albums into a photo display giving viewers a look into the command’s past.



Affixed in NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters’ quarter deck, the photo display features images dating back decades of Sailors and civilians working in and around building 110 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida.

Ensign Brent Soenksen was tasked with the photo display project that began with six photo albums. Soenksen was granted access to the photo albums by Alicia Singerman, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville records manager, and from there he enlisted the help of Navy Counselor Petty Officer Second Class Cassondra Franco, assistant career counselor, and Valerie McCall, command secretary, to select the best photos.



“We looked at a wide variety of photos across multiple programs, products, and services,” McCall said. “We wanted to show a full aerial view of the new building and then a look inside – the supply officer’s office, which is now the commanding officer’s office, different civilians and Sailors performing their jobs before much of the technology we enjoy today.”



“Choosing which photos to display was definitely a challenge,” NC2 Franco said. I” wanted to ensure we showed what this building looked like back in the 1940s and how it has evolved over the years. I also picked photos that highlighted the work and uniforms of past generations, as a way to showcase how things were done back then. It’s important to remember our roots and take pride in all we’ve accomplished since.”



Soenksen selected a total of 30 photos based on quality and relevance to the command. He worked with Franco and McCall on the display’s layout and selected the size for each photo accordingly.



To bring the project to life, Ensign Soenksen worked with the Defense Logistics Agency and a contractor to print and install the display.



“This project has been a meaningful opportunity to preserve and showcase the history of supply functions at FLC Jacksonville,” he said. “Selecting the most relevant photos and refining captions to accurately reflect the time period was a rewarding challenge. I’m very grateful for the collaboration and support from Ms. Valerie, NC2 Franco, and Ms. Singerman, which made this possible. Once the final adjustments and installation are complete, I hope the display will serve as a lasting resource and point of pride for the team.”



“It’s rewarding to see people stopping to look and connect with the history captured in those photos.,” Franco said. “It brings a sense of community and appreciation for our shared past.”



One employee who said she appreciates the photo display and who has witnessed may changes at the command over the years is Victoria Cournoyer, traffic management specialist.



Cournoyer began her federal civil service career in 1974 after taking the Federal Civil Service Exam in San Francisco. She started working in building 110 in 1987.



“This building was always known as the Naval Supply Center at that time,” she said. “My job title when I began working in building 110 with Personal Property was voucher examiner.”



She recalls large open space with high ceilings, hanging fans, and a nearby cafeteria on the first floor. The area was sectioned with dividers, and a supply officer always oversaw operations. A parts department operated in the back, and a breezy hallway once stretched from east to west, now home to the Regional Security Office.



“At that time there was smoking allowed in federal offices,” she said. “Those days are long gone and the air is much cleaner for a healthier environment for everyone now. Building 110 is probably one of the oldest buildings now left remaining on the base. In the past 45 years that I have been working on and off of this base - it has seen many changes itself.”



In addition to Cournoyer’s many years of working in the building, her father, a Sailor, worked in the building as well, she said. Albert C. Weis was a storekeeper in the Navy. Weis joined the Navy in 1942 and served at NAS Jacksonville and NAS San Diego, California, now called NAS North Island.



“He was surprised when I ended up working in the same building back in the late 80s,” she said. “He could not believe that it was still in use. He always said that being in the Navy was the time of his life.”



As soon as the photo display was installed, Cournoyer was one of the first people to take a moment to look at it. She hoped that she might find her father in one of the photos. Though she didn’t find Weis, she said she really likes the display.



“The photo display is truly awesome,” Cournoyer said. “The display is a testimony to this building and the people both military and federal civilians as well as contract employees who have served in this building.”