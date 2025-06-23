4 Ways You Can Use Your TRICARE Benefits and Stay Healthy This Summer

Photo By Mauricio Campino | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jamie Vogel, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical...... read more read more Photo By Mauricio Campino | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jamie Vogel, 436th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, takes a patient’s vitals at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 16, 2025. The 436th Medical Group Family Health Clinic sees roughly 15,000 patients a year; a combination of active duty family members and retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino) see less | View Image Page

What’s on your to-do list this summer? Maybe you’re planning to spend time at the pool, go to a barbecue, or take a vacation. But don’t take a vacation from your health this summer.

“Now can be a great time for you and your family to catch up on preventive health care and take care of other health needs,” said Jeannine Pickrell, M.S., RN, director for Population Health and Disease Management, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency.



Here are four suggested ways you can use your TRICARE benefits this summer.



1. Get preventive care

Getting regular preventive care plays a key role in maintaining good health. That’s because preventive services catch problems before you show symptoms. Examples of preventive services include cancer screenings, immunizations, and Health Promotion and Disease Prevention exams.

Which preventive services do you need? Talk to your primary care manager or provider or check out TRICARE’s list of covered preventive services to learn more. Your age, sex, family history, and other risk factors play a role in which services are recommended for you.



You’ll have no out-of-pocket costs for TRICARE covered preventive services if you see a TRICARE network provider, as described in the TRICARE Costs and Fees Sheet. (Active duty service members need pre-authorization to see civilian providers.) TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select cover one HP&DP exam annually. Learn more about getting preventive care with your TRICARE plan.



2. Get ready for back to school

Summer is a great time to take care of health checkups for your kids. Your child’s school likely requires students to get an annual health exam and be up to date on vaccines.



TRICARE covers physicals required for school enrollment. Check with your child’s school for their health policy. Depending on these requirements, you may need to schedule more than one office visit for your child, so don’t wait until the last minute to make an appointment.



TRICARE doesn’t cover annual sports physicals, which are separate from school physicals.



Even if your child’s school doesn’t require a physical, kids can still get preventive checkups. Annual HP&DP exams are available to TRICARE enrollees ages 6 and older. TRICARE also covers well-child exams from birth through age 5.



3. Take care of your eyes

Routine eye exams are designed to monitor your eyesight and catch any eye diseases early.

Your TRICARE health plan may cover routine eye exams. Your vision coverage depends on who you are, your plan, and your age.



Check out these pages for more information about eye exams and vision coverage:



• Eye Exams for Active Duty Service Members

• Eye Exams for Active Duty Family Members

• Eye Exams for National Guard and Reserve Members and Their Families

• Eye Exams for Retirees, Their Families, and All Others



Do you need additional vision coverage, like coverage for glasses or contacts? You may be eligible for vision coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program. If you aren’t enrolled in a FEDVIP vision plan, you can enroll following a FEDVIP qualifying life event or during Federal Benefits Open Season each fall. (Keep in mind that FEDVIP QLEs are different from TRICARE QLEs.) Go to BENEFEDS.gov to learn more about FEDVIP eligibility and coverage.



4. Focus on your mental health

Your mental health is an important part of your overall health and well-being. You don’t need to be in crisis to seek help. Early intervention is key to addressing mental health concerns. Early signs of possible problems may include:

• Eating or sleeping too much or too little

• Pulling away from people and usual activities

• Having low or no energy

• Having trouble concentrating

• Feeling numb or like nothing matters

• Experiencing unexplained aches and pains

• Feeling hopeless or helpless

• Smoking or drinking more than usual



TRICARE covers a range of mental health services. Services are available whether you’re seeking support for the short or long term. You can start by:



• Talking to your PCM—depending on your health plan and the type of care you get, you may need a referral or pre-authorization for mental health care.

• Reaching out directly to a TRICARE-authorized provider

• Exploring virtual health options to speak with a provider from home



These are just a few ways to use your TRICARE benefits this summer. Want to learn more about what TRICARE covers? Go to Covered Services to search for covered services by keyword or category. You can also learn how TRICARE covers different types of care.