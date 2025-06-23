Hot ICT milestone marks leap in combat readiness at the 325th FW

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – U.S. Airmen assigned to multiple squadrons within the 325th Fighter Wing executed the base’s first hot Integrated Combat Turn on an F-35A Lightning II, June 11, 2025, marking a milestone in Tyndall’s capability to generate efficient and lethal air combat sorties.



The hot ICT process consists of refueling and rearming an aircraft while it’s still running, significantly reducing the time on the ground, minimizing vulnerability, which is essential in contested environments.



“Leaders are always finding ways to be more efficient, fast and lethal in generating air power. Hot ICTs check all the boxes,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jason Greene, 325th Maintenance Group weapons standardization superintendent. “[Our next step is] refining and improving this critical capability.”



All the practice isn’t for nothing; training to validate processes is essential as the 325th FW heads toward real-world operations downrange at forward operating bases. Continuously applying these procedures that aren’t in Airmen’s day-to-day duties, increases confidence in their ability to project efficient aircraft maintenance, Staff Sgt. Austin McCoy, 325th MXG weapons load crew chief explained.



“Coming together to build a good game plan and minimize the time that the aircraft is not in the air, that's the biggest thing,” said McCoy.



In preparation for the operation, units engaged in classroom instruction and practice load sessions, to familiarize themselves with the dangers that a running aircraft presents. Hot ICTs require stricter adherence to safe-approach zones due to the active exhaust and air intake hazards.



“When they're loading and the aircraft isn't running, it allows more flexibility,” said Greene. “But when it's running, you can only enter certain areas from different angles, and you have to avoid others, so it makes it more difficult.”



Training in hot ICTs gives mission planners more tools to engage adversaries and sets a new standard for future combat operations, while aligning with Tyndall’s mission to project unrivaled airpower for America.



“Anytime you can refuel, load and not change pilots simultaneously, you're creating an extremely rapid and lethal sortie,” said Greene. “Tyndall is not a field training installation; we're in the business of creating combat coded units and operators. Business at Tyndall is booming.”

