MESG 2, MSRON 2 Strengthen Maritime Security Partnerships During Defender Europe 25

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson | PORT OF BAR, Montenegro (May 29, 2025) A 34-foot Dauntless-class Sea Ark Patrol Boat,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson | PORT OF BAR, Montenegro (May 29, 2025) A 34-foot Dauntless-class Sea Ark Patrol Boat, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2, sails in the Port of Bar, Montenegro, during exercise Defender Europe 25, May 29, 2025. DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries from May 11 to June 24, 2025, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Nelson/Released) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain - Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2 and Sailors assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 2 Training Unit, based out of Virginia Beach, Va., concluded a successful multinational maritime security exercise alongside Montenegrin Navy and Albanian Naval Brigade forces during the Immediate Response 25 portion of exercise DEFENDER Europe 25, from May 25 to June 9, 2025 in the Ports of Bar, Montenegro, and Durres, Albania.



The exercise focused on enhancing joint readiness and interoperability in the Adriatic Sea through a series of coordinated port security drills, high-value unit escort exercises, tactical formations, and escalation-of-force procedures, culminating in a media day with the Albanian Navy Brigade in Durres.



“It was an honor to have MSRON 2 and the MESG 2 Training Evaluation Unit participate in Defender Europe 2025 alongside our Montenegrin and Albanian counterparts,” said Capt. Christopher Milner, commander of MESG 2. “ exercise provided a vital opportunity to enhance our interoperability, strengthen regional partnerships, and reinforce our shared commitment to security and stability across the Mediterranean. My team is proud to operate shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO allies and demonstrate the professionalism and readiness that define our naval forces.”



Over the two-week period, training events were held in the Port of Bar and Durres, with a key emphasis on mobility operations, maritime security, and port defense. The MSRON 2 detachment, comprising 32 sailors, two patrol boats, and logistics assets, deployed from the U.S. and staged operations through Kavala, Greece.



“Defender Europe 2025 gave our team a chance to execute real-world mission sets in a joint environment,” said Lt. Vincent Zehentbauer, officer-in-charge of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 2. “ alongside our Montenegrin and Albanian Navy partners in dynamic coastal scenarios tested our communications, mobility, and command and control in ways we cant fully replicate at home. The integration was seamless, and our Sailors gained valuable experience working with partners who know these waters well.”



This marks the second Immediate Response exercise in which MSRON 2 has participated with Montenegro and the first incorporating Albania as a maritime security partner. The expansion of regional maritime training using organic US assets from CONUS broadened multilateral coordination in the Adriatic. A key milestone of this event was joint mobility and interoperability training with the Albanian Navy Brigades Iliria-class patrol vessels and U.S. Navy integration with Albanias maritime forces under DEFENDER Europe.



MSRON 2 was under tactical control of Commander Task Force (CTF) 68 during Immediate Response 25.



CTF-68 is responsible for providing explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary logistics, expeditionary security and theater security efforts to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet.



MESG-2, headquartered in Virginia Beach, is a key component of the U.S. Navys expeditionary warfare enterprise under Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), providing scalable, rapidly deployable maritime security forces trained to operate across the full spectrum of military environments. Its subordinate unit, MSRON 2, specializes in integrated coastal and port security, high-value unit protection, and expeditionary command and control in joint and allied operations.



DEFENDER 25 is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe, incorporating approximately 25,000 soldiers from 29 allied and partner nations to rehearse the ability to rapidly deploy forces, integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, and demonstrate combined command and control structures. Simultaneous operations will take place during three exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—across 15 countries from May 11 to June 24, 2025, building readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO Allies, and partner nations.