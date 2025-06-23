Regional Cooperation 25: From Soldier to Interpreter: Tajik Veteran Brings Unique Insight to RC25

Courtesy Photo | Saodat Sultanova, a contracted civilian interpreter supporting the U.S. military,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Saodat Sultanova, a contracted civilian interpreter supporting the U.S. military, supports Tajik participants by translating between English, Russian, and Tajik, during exercise Regional Cooperation 25 (RC25). Regional Cooperation 25 held June 14–27 at Camp Edwards, brings together U.S. Central Command and partner nations from Central and South Asia to enhance multinational stability operations, civil-military coordination, and regional security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Cleveland) see less | View Image Page

A former Tajikistani lieutenant colonel, Saodat Sultanova, has returned to the multinational exercise Regional Cooperation 25 but this time, she’s not wearing a uniform.



Regional Cooperation 25 held June 14–27 at Camp Edwards, brings together U.S. Central Command and partner nations from Central and South Asia to enhance multinational stability operations, civil-military coordination, and regional security.



Nearly 250 personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (as a U.N.-neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States are participating, along with observers from Armenia, the United Kingdom, and Georgia.



Twenty-one service members from Tajikistan’s armed forces traveled to Camp Edwards to train alongside U.S. troops in both field and command-post exercises. Sultanova bridges the language gap as she translates not only language, but the tactical and conceptual elements of the training.



"I know what it's like to be on the other side as a soldier, and now I help both sides understand each other better," said Sultanova.



After graduating from a military university as a trained interpreter, she served in Tajikistan's Ministry of Defense. Her role led to frequent interactions with the U.S. Central Command and various foreign military forces. While she had minimal participation in the Regional Cooperation exercise during her service, returning now as a civilian has proven to be both a significant professional and emotional journey.



"It's like a flashback, but this is basically my first full experience from the other side, and it's very exciting," she said.



Presently residing in Colorado for the past two years, she serves as a Russian tutor and has a strong enthusiasm for endangered languages and cultural exchange. Following her retirement from the Tajik military and nearly ten years of work in Moscow, she moved to the United States in search of new opportunities and a fresh beginning. Her military background gives her a distinct advantage.



"It took time to refresh the terminology, but I understand both the language and the mindset and that makes the communication smoother," Sultanova said.



As she supports Tajik participants translating between English, Russian, and Tajik, she’s found the reception warm and affirming. Though many participants speak Russian, dialect differences make native interpreters like Sultanova key to clear communication.



“I’ve known her for a long time, and after so many years I was surprised to see her here. It’s been professional but it feels good and comfortable with her here,” said Lt. Col. Usmonov Aziz, the public affairs officer for the special staff at RC 25.



Now, she's also working toward becoming a U.S. citizen, a process that became more personal after relocating for work and marrying a U.S. citizen.



"I feel like I belong here, and after my last visit to Moscow, I realized that I'm ready to call this home," said Sultanova.



She acknowledges the challenges of building a new life and blending families but finds strength in her diverse background and values the freedom of expression she's found in the U.S. Looking ahead, she hopes to continue contributing to U.S. and Central Asian military cooperation through future events.



"Sometimes, I feel more like an advisor than an interpreter, building trust and context between cultures, that's where I can help." she said with a smile.