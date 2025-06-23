USAG Rheinland-Pfalz teen represents military youth at the Pentagon

Courtesy Photo | Keandre Anderson from the Baumholder Youth Center represented the U.S. Army at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Keandre Anderson from the Baumholder Youth Center represented the U.S. Army at the Joint Service Teen Council (JSTC) in Washington, D.C. June 2, 2025. This was the first time since 2014 that the JSTC convened, bringing together teens and staff from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Army National Guard to address real challenges facing military youth worldwide. see less | View Image Page

Story by By Keandre Anderson, Baumholder Youth Center



BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- My journey as a youth advocate took a major step forward when I was selected to represent the U.S. Army at the Joint Service Teen Council (JSTC) in Washington, D.C. This was the first time since 2014 that the JSTC convened, bringing together teens and staff from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Army National Guard to address real challenges facing military youth worldwide.



As a two-year member of the Installation Management Command Army Teen Panel (ATP), a year-long program that identifies issues affecting teens in Army communities and presents solutions directly to leadership, I came prepared. The ATP gave me a strong foundation for the JSTC because we had already started identifying key concerns and building out solutions before arriving.



The three issues we prioritized and presented to the Pentagon were:



1. Accessibility and availability – Many teens either don’t have access to Youth Centers or the centers they do have are understaffed and under-resourced.

2. Funding restrictions – Teen programs aren’t allowed to fundraise, which limits opportunities for things like cultural trips and leadership conferences.

3. Lack of life skills training – Teens feel unprepared for adulthood in areas like financial literacy, taxes or even writing a resume.



I worked on the life skills team and helped build our recommendations using a mix of data, personal experiences and ideas from teens across Army communities. I also designed the final presentation deck and collaborated with other teen groups to make sure our message came through clearly and professionally.



We also had time to explore some of D.C.’s history, visiting monuments, the aerospace museum and attending the Twilight Tattoo at Fort Myer. One of the most humbling moments was participating in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, where four of our members helped lay a wreath at the tomb.



On briefing day, we toured the Pentagon and presented our recommendations to senior military leadership, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Stephen Simmons. I ran the slides and helped answer questions throughout the session. We even received a standing ovation and challenge coins from Mr. Simmons. Even better, we found out the fundraising issue is already being worked on!



We wrapped up the trip by catching a Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs baseball game, which was the perfect way to end a full and successful week.



My trip to the Pentagon and Washington D.C. was unforgettable. It reminded me that our voices matter, and when we work together, whether in small groups or big teams, we can create real change in our communities.



If you’re a teen at Baumholder, check out the Baumholder Youth Center! It’s a Child and Youth Services program run by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. It’s free for middle and high school students in grades 6–12, and offers programs like Torch Club, Keystone and Journeys with partnerships from the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and 4-H.



