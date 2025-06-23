Improving Vehicle Registration services for the summer PCS season

Photo By USAG Bavaria | U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria is rolling out improvements to its vehicle registration...... read more read more Photo By USAG Bavaria | U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria is rolling out improvements to its vehicle registration process, aimed at better serving the community and streamlining operations just in time for the busy permanent change of station season. see less | View Image Page

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria is rolling out improvements to its vehicle registration process, aimed at better serving the community and streamlining operations just in time for the busy permanent change of station season.



In response to customer feedback, USAG Bavaria piloted a program in May that expanded walk-in appointments to every day of the week while still accommodating scheduled appointments. Previously, walk-ins were only accepted on Wednesdays. “Walk-in Wednesdays” were marked by early-morning customer arrivals and long queuing times for service.



These new changes have already shown positive results.



“Expanding walk-ins to every day has improved our vehicle registration process and increased throughput for our Vehicle Registration team,” said Col. Steven Flanagan, USAG Bavaria commander. “After evaluating the positive outcomes of the pilot program, I am pleased to announce that we will continue to accept walk-ins every day of the week while maintaining dedicated clerks for scheduled appointments.”



The data speaks for itself. In April, the vehicle registration team at Tower Barracks served 1,749 customers, and in May increased that number by 140 to 1,889 customers.



Walk-in customers must first go to the Vehicle Registration Office and queue in. After queuing, they will receive a confirmation email with their scheduled time for service, allowing both customers and clerks to anticipate who will be seen when. This experience is similar to what customers experience at many other front-door services offered throughout the garrison. This step ensures that paperwork is reviewed, customer details are uploaded, and enough time is allotted for each appointment.



Improvements continue with the relocation of the Vehicle Registration Office to the third floor of Bldg. 301. The new location provides expanded space for clerks, enabling them to process registrations more efficiently.



Overall, customers now experience service tailored to their needs, reduced waiting times and more appointment flexibility.



The garrison will also continue the FASTTRACK Plates Program for first-time registrations. This program allows incoming personnel to upload documents online and receive same-day permanent plate registrations for vehicles shipped to the Grafenwoehr Vehicle Processing Center (VPC). Designed specifically for newcomers, FASTTRACK Plates simplifies the registration process and reduces wait times for appointments.



Upcoming improvements to vehicle registration include the installation of a vending machine in late June, where required vehicle safety items can be purchased on-site at the office.



These enhancements reflect USAG Bavaria’s commitment to improving services and supporting the community during the busy PCS season and throughout the year.



Customers are always welcome to submit feedback through the Interactive Customer Evaluation system at https://ice.disa.mil/index.cfm?fa=card&sp=83691&s=3.



Helpful Information:



- USAG Bavaria Vehicle Registration: https://home.army.mil/bavaria/Directorates/DES/vehicleregistrationservice

- Vehicle Inspection: https://www.afsbeurope.army.mil/BASOPS/BASOPS-Maintenance/Vehicle-Inspection-Copy/

- Article: Common vehicle inspection failures to avoid https://www.army.mil/article/285460