U.S. Navy Honors 80th Anniversary of Battle of Okinawa at Candle Lighting

U.S. Navy Sailors and family members joined local Okinawan volunteers at Peace Memorial Park on June 22 to prepare nearly 7,000 candles for a vigil on the eve of Okinawa Memorial Day. The event honored the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Okinawa — an 82-day conflict in 1945 that claimed more than 200,000 lives and stands as the deadliest battle of the Pacific theater during WWII.



The annual candle lighting was organized by Bankoku-Shinryo-no-Kai, a local non-profit advocating peace to the world. Each year, the organization extends a special invitation to the U.S. Navy to take part in the event, during which volunteers transform Mabuni Hill — the site of the battle’s final phase and the location of memorial walls honoring the fallen — into a solemn landscape illuminated by thousands of candles.



“I’m from Okinawa, and I’ve always felt it’s really important to have prayers for peace,” said Naoki Matsukawa, the organization’s chairman. “The first purpose of this event is to commemorate those who died during the war. The second motivation is to promote peace to the world. And the third reason is to share this important message of peace to the next generation.”



Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) coordinated Navy participation in the event, which brought together more than 70 Sailors from commands across the island, including U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, and tenant units at White Beach Naval Facility and Kadena Air Base. One of the evening’s most powerful moments came when service members and Japanese students worked together to arrange hundreds of candles into the kanji for “peace” (平和), creating a striking visual tribute.



Capt. Joseph Parsons, commanding officer of Fleet Activities Okinawa, remarked on the event. “It’s pretty special that this day happens to fall on the 80th anniversary of the final day of the Battle of Okinawa. This was my first time visiting since arriving on island, and it was a moving experience. It’s also another incredible example of the community partnership that has grown over the past 80 years. Having local Okinawans, U.S. Navy Sailors, and their families work side by side to prepare for this commemoration is one of the most unique and meaningful parts of being stationed here. It really reflects the close relationship we share with the local community.”



Following the candle setup — carried out under Okinawa’s characteristic summer heat and humidity — Navy volunteers had the opportunity to visit the Okinawa Prefectural Peace Memorial Museum. Through powerful exhibits, photographs, and firsthand accounts from survivors, Sailors and their families gained a deeper understanding of the battle’s devastating impact and the enduring commitment of the Okinawan people to peace and harmony.



Alicia Hernandez, a Navy spouse, attended the event with her family. “It's an honor to bring our children so they can learn about the Battle of Okinawa. I think it's important for military families — not just to enjoy the beautiful parts of where they're stationed — but to understand its history, to dig deep, go to museums, and be there for the people. To be here and be able to light up the lanterns, it's an honor for us. That’s why we’re here.”

