18th MUNS armament modernization

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – 18th Munitions Squadron members at Kadena Air Base, Japan, are the first Airmen in the Department of the Air Force to receive extensive training on the BRU-61 carriage system, responsible for dropping small diameter bombs.



Beginning June 2, 2025, the BRU-61 program office embedded a team with the 18th MUNS to conduct a proof-of-concept demonstration, using Airmen to perform depot-level maintenance tasks in the field.



This depot-level training program for munitions Airmen and field maintenance personnel aims to modernize current processes, cutting the 1-year backlog timeline in half and saving $1.2M in shipping costs.



“This project is proof of what our tactical level teams can achieve when units are empowered to perform tasks that are deemed “specialized” or reserved for depot teams,” said Master Sgt. John Heaton, 18th MUNS armament flight chief. “Rethinking how and where maintenance can be performed can shorten our faulty-to-functional timelines, allowing us to keep our warfighters ready and lethal.”



Kadena’s Airmen were spun up by the team to perform first-ever maintenance actions on the BRU-61 carriage, allowing the depot team to work at a much faster rate. Airmen gained the skills to thoroughly test the BRU-61, confirming proper rack assembly and validating its ability to compress and maintain air pressure for reliable munition release during firing.



This upgrade will allow for Small Diameter Bomb Increment II employment and give the operators more capability to accomplish the mission.



“We are paving the way for future Airmen to be able to perform higher-level maintenance actions,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emmaly Southworth, 18th MUNS armament maintenance member. “We are upgrading the BRU-61s to be utilized by rotational forces and other branches.”



Kadena’s Airmen are working directly with engineers to improve the BRU-61s and make them mission ready, crucial for keeping warfighters ready at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 23:24 Story ID: 501283 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MUNS armament modernization, by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.