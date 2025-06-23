Nuclear Sailor Leading the Charge for Tomorrow’s Fleet

Courtesy Photo | Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Janiel “Jay” Santos, a native of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Janiel “Jay” Santos, a native of Bakersfield, California, serves as a nuclear field coordinator with Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami. Nuclear field coordinators identify, mentor and guide qualified applicants through the process of joining the Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion Program. NTAG Miami, has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Janiel “Jay” Santos, a native of Bakersfield, California, is a nuclear field coordinator with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami.



Santos joined the Navy in April 2016. Driven by a legacy of military service, he followed in his family’s footsteps, seeking not just a career but a sense of purpose.



“I didn’t know where I was going in life,” said Santos. “My uncle, who retired from the Army as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist, suggested I join the military and get paid to figure out what I want to do with my life.”



He notes that while generations before him served in the military, he stands alone in his generation as the one who chose to carry on that legacy.



“I’m glad I did,” said Santos. “I live the life I never would have had. I never thought I would own a house this early in my life, let alone own three, one for every command I have served with. I never have to worry about having food to eat or about what new experiences my wife and I will try next.”



Santos has gained a wide range of experience throughout his Navy career.

Before reporting to NTAG Miami in November 2024, he was assigned to Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) Charleston from 2016 to 2020, where completed his training then served as a staff instructor. He then reported to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Idaho in Groton, Connecticut, from 2020 to 2024, supporting the boat through its initial testing and preparations for fleet integration.



Nuclear power provides the Navy with sustainable power to operate aircraft carriers and submarines wherever needed in the world. With many vessels powered by nuclear energy there are plenty of opportunities for those who wish to excel in the career field.



“I grew up so much being in the Navy and gained so much experience in a short amount of time,” Santos said. “I have had more opportunities than ever before; the challenge has been taking advantage of all of them.”



Santos has held a variety of roles throughout his Navy career, gaining experience from technical work to leadership and now recruiting. Each opportunity has shaped his growth and commitment.



“I did a little bit of everything the Navy can offer me as a nuclear Sailor,” said Santos. “I completed a Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) assignment on a submarine and participated in every first-time test possible. I went on a six-week deployment to Brazil in December 2020 aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792), which gave me a taste of underway life. After completing the pipeline, I served as a staff instructor and now, I am helping man the fleet.”



Santos says he enjoys challenges as an avid video gamer in his downtime, but adds that the best part of being in the Navy is the chance to travel.



“It’s not just the ability to go to different countries, but also to travel across the United States,” said Santos. “I’m originally from California, and I’ve been able to visit every state on the East Coast. I’ve been blessed to fly home at least once a year while stationed on the East Coast.”



His appreciation for travelling comes in handy as he coordinates Navy Nuclear Power Program applicants across 14 recruiting stations, including Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Lakeland.



“Being a nuclear field coordinator can be challenging, but it’s rewarding to be able to show the applicants about this great opportunity,” said Santos.



As a nuclear field coordinator, Santos takes on tough challenges every day, but his commitment to shaping the next generation of Sailors drives his mission. His dedication reflects the Navy’s core values and the critical role recruiting plays in keeping the fleet ready.



“The greatest reward is knowing that the experience and knowledge future Sailors will gain from the Navy will serve them well throughout their lives,” said Santos.



Ready to challenge yourself? Call (954) 372-6064, stop by a recruiting office or go to www.navy.com and start today.



NTAG Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet.