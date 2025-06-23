From Nuclear Power to Empowering People: Meet MMN1 Valdez

Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Eduardo Valdez, a native of Bridgeton, New Jersey, serves as a nuclear field coordinator with Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami.



Valdez reported to the command in May and serves as the primary point of contact for Navy Nuclear Program applicants across Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



“I hope to find bright minds who can serve and benefit as well as I have from the unique opportunities offered by the Navy Nuclear Program,” said Valdez.



Valdez enlisted in 2016 shortly after graduating from Bridgeton High School. He hopes to inspire future Sailors by sharing his journey and encouraging others to forge their own path to success.



“I joined the Navy because it was honestly the best option,” said Valdez. “I knew I wanted to join after high school and knew college wasn't an option for me at the time. I was looking at all branches to see what would best fit me. The Navy got my attention with engineering rates and once I learned about the Nuclear Program, I never looked back.”



Nuclear power gives the Navy the ability to keep aircraft carriers and submarines running anywhere in the world, without needing to stop for fuel. It’s what makes these ships so capable and always ready. For those who work in the nuclear field, it opens the door to a challenging and rewarding career with plenty of room to grow.



After completing his training, Valdez served aboard the Virginia-class attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN-791). He gained technical expertise and leadership experience along the way. He said his time in the nuclear community has shaped both his skills and mindset.



“Being a nuke and submariner have taught me critical thinking, the value of knowledge, a questioning attitude, and the ability to seek answers and solve problems efficiently,” said Valdez. “While the job is difficult, it has benefited me in being able to handle anything life can throw at me. The financial benefits have allowed me to begin complete financial independence, and I believe if anything were to happen to me and I couldn’t continue naval service that I would be completely fine and able to move forward. Prior service nuclear operators are highly sought after in the civilian sector due to their work ethic and intelligence.”



Valdez believes his time in the nuclear Navy sharpened his ability to diagnose and solve problems, a necessity when maintaining complex systems aboard a nuclear-powered warship.



“I’m an analytical person and being a submariner in the nuclear program has really sharpened that,” Valdez said. I’m comfortable diagnosing and fixing all kinds of mechanical and technical issues on a nuclear-powered warship, whether it’s something simple like a valve repair or air conditioning problem, or a big, complex evolution that only happens every five years or so.”



Valdez applies the same analytical approach to his personal life, helping him stay focused on long-term goals, many of which he credits the Navy with helping make possible.



Beyond financial security, the Navy offers competitive compensation, health care, education benefits, credentialing programs and retirement options for those who serve 20 years or more.



“I have a goal of becoming financially independent,” said Valdez. “The steady pay is great for that, and the bonuses are amazing. Being smart with my money has helped me generate passive income, and my goal is to increase that passive income even more to achieve greater financial freedom. Ultimately, I want to retire as a Navy officer.”



Looking ahead, Valdez hopes to apply his skills through hands-on hobbies.

“I would love to start getting into automotive repair and modification since I love to work with my hands and enjoy learning about mechanical systems,” said Valdez.



Valdez believes in applying the same dedication and energy across all jobs in the Navy, just as he would exploring new interests.



“I haven’t been here long, but I am excited to get out there and find bright minds for the Nuclear community,” Valdez said.



Think you’re that bright mind? Visit www.navy.com or call us at 954-372-6064 to learn more.



NTAG Miami operates 38 recruiting locations across South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The command’s mission is to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the evolving needs of the fleet.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 22:44 Story ID: 501280 Location: SAN JUAN, PR Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR Hometown: BRIDGETON, NEW JERSEY, US Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Nuclear Power to Empowering People: Meet MMN1 Valdez, by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.