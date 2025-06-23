MCAS Iwakuni ARFF Multinational Crash Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training

Photo By Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett | U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett | U.S. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Marine Labor Contractors with Fire and Emergency Services pose for a group photo at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, June 9, 2025. Both ARFF and FES recently won the Medium Fire Department of the Year award for the third time in a row due to their outstanding performance and overall readiness for any situation that arises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Dahkareo Pritchett) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan - Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), recently recognized for being the Medium Fire Department of the Year for the third consecutive year, hosted a multinational training event that brought together fire and emergency response teams from across the globe. This initiative reflects the department’s continued commitment to excellence, collaboration, and the advancement of emergency response capabilities on an international scale.



The Crash, Damaged, or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training held for the first time at MCAS Iwakuni included participation from the United Kingdom’s Royal Airmen from Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron, Germany’s Airmen from German Air Force Command II, Air Force Troop Command Support Wing 2, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s 5th and 6th Air Wing, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Fleet Air Wing-31, and the U.S. Air Force from Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin.



“Our goal was to create a training location in coordination with the Joint Program Office for the F-35 to be able to have multiple foreign agency partners working together to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures.” said Master Sgt. Devin Meyers, the fire chief at Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Iwakuni.



This marked the first time ARFF hosted international counterparts for a training of this scale, representing a major milestone in the unit’s history and demonstrating the expertise that earned them national recognition three years in a row.



Meyers described the training as a huge success with robust collaboration and new ideas being shared to address a variety of emergency scenarios.



“Working with the different nations was an awesome opportunity, mainly because we all have different levels of experience and it has helped all of us learn the different nuances to the Crashed, Damaged, and Disabled Aircraft Recovery procedures that we do and it has only made us stronger.” said Master Sgt Meyers.



International participants echoed these sentiments. Many agreed that learning multiple approaches to aircraft recovery enhances flexibility and efficiency, enabling faster and more effective responses while reducing the risk of additional damage.



“There are four procedures involved in recovery; Defogging, Air bagging, Sling lifting, and Recovery,” said Senior Master Sgt. Torsten Michels, a German Airmen from German Air Force Forces Command, “and if you're not aware of what you can use in certain situations, it can be very detrimental to your equipment.”



Michels also emphasized that knowing when and how to use each aircraft recovery method is critical, particularly for those with less experience. Someone using the wrong technique for a specific situation could worsen the situation or seriously damage the aircraft or equipment.



This multinational training event at MCAS Iwakuni not only strengthened international relationships but facilitated a valuable exchange of knowledge and techniques in aircraft recovery operations. This collaborative environment created an environment where diverse teams challenged each other’s approaches and improved their skills. As MCAS Iwakuni’s ARFF team continues to push boundaries and embrace innovation, it is clear that their reputation for excellence is not just recognized, it is earned.