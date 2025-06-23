Bersama Warrior 25 showcases U.S. joint operations abroad

U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps personnel are working side by side in Bersama Warrior 25, a bilateral staff exercise held in Kuantan, Malaysia, designed to enhance interoperability between the United States and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).
The exercise brings together service members from across the joint force to work together alongside their MAF counterparts, underscoring the importance of integrated planning in today’s complex security environment.
“It’s been very advantageous to work alongside the other U.S. branches in addition to members of the Malaysian Armed Forces,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Haptonstall, a targeting and intelligence officer with the 194th Intelligence Squadron. “In environments like this, we look beyond service-specific expertise. The priority is coming together to build a cohesive, capable staff.”
Exercise participants are focusing on planning and coordination across a range of mission sets, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, amphibious operations, and joint fires integration. The joint U.S. force contributes a wide array of operational perspectives that support shared objectives with the MAF.
“This level of integration gives us a more complete picture of what joint operations would look like in the region,” said 1st Lt. Victor Monterroso, an assistant operations officer with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3. “It’s valuable to see how each service brings unique capabilities to the table.”
Bersama Warrior 25 also serves as a key venue for building theater security cooperation, strengthening long-standing U.S.-Malaysia defense ties, and reinforcing a free and open Indo-Pacific.
By operating as a unified team, U.S. forces are both enhancing their interoperability with Malaysian partners and refining the ability to plan, communicate, and execute as a single joint force.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 00:06
|Story ID:
|501278
|Location:
|KUANTAN (TANJONG GELANG), MY
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bersama Warrior 25 showcases U.S. joint operations abroad, by 1LT Samuel DeRobertis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.