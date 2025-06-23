U.S. Marines and Sailors Commence Koa Moana 25

KOROR, Palau. – U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, have arrived in Palau in support of Koa Moana 25. This recurring exercise to the Pacific Island region focuses on building partnerships and enhancing the health system of Compact of Free Association nations, specifically the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.



“Koa Moana allows us to continue developing meaningful, enduring relationships with our Pacific partners,” said Col. Matthew Mulvey, commanding officer of CLR-17. “Our engagements are intended to strengthen our ability to work together in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Throughout this deployment, Marines and Sailors will operate episodically across Palau and the four states of the Federated States of Micronesia – Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei, and Kosrae. Activities will include engineering projects, subject matter expert exchanges, school engagements, and community outreach by religious program and medical personnel.



Following the introduction of Marine Corps recruiters in the region during last year’s Koa Moana 24, the Marine Corps Recruiting Command is returning during Koa Moana 25 to continue engaging with local youth. Individuals interested in becoming a U.S. Marine can contact the Marine Corps Recruiting Sub-Station Guam at (671) 472-1774.



Koa Moana 25 will bookend its exercise by supporting two significant regional events. The exercise begins with the Pacific Mini Games, a multi-sport event showcasing regional athletic talent and promoting unity among Pacific nations, taking place in Palau in early July. The detachment will conclude the deployment in Kosrae, supporting their Liberation Day, a commemorative event marking the end of foreign rule during World War II and a significant cultural observance for the local community.



This deployment underscores the United States’ ongoing commitment to the COFA agreements that define the defense and relationships between the U.S. and these Pacific Island nations. Through initiatives like Koa Moana, the U.S. seeks to enhance cooperation with regional partners, strengthen collective readiness, and support a free and open Indo-Pacific based on shared values and mutual respect.



For access to approved imagery content, visit our official Koa Moana feature page on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/KoaMoana



Media queries regarding KM25 should be directed to 1st Lt. Emily Zito at emily.j.zito.mil@usmc.mil.

