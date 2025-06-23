Improving Together: U.S. and Japanese Service Members Showcase Coalition Parachuting Capabilities at the Yokota Friendship Festival

CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN – The Yokota Friendship Festival highlighted the continued cooperation among the U.S. Marines, Airmen, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force with a parachute operation during the 49th Annual Japanese American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, May 17–18.



Approximately 117,000 civilians gathered for the annual Yokota Friendship Festival, and the coordinated parachute jumps were one of the festival’s main attractions. Paratroopers exited a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and descended onto the open field, showcasing the precision and training of each participating group.



The Yokota Friendship Festival is a long-standing tradition that is held annually to foster stronger ties between the U.S. military community stationed in Japan, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members, and the local community. People who attended enjoyed cultural performances, local food vendors, aircraft displays, and direct interaction with service members.



U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Jeffery M. Brewer, the commanding officer of 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, emphasized that the airborne demonstration served multiple purposes.



He said, “These annual exchanges are so important because they build upon our established relationship and ability to work together seamlessly with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and to continue to strengthen the foundation for any potential integrated operations that may arise from a crisis or conflict.”



According to Brewer, the coalition jumps also helped U.S. and Japanese forces refine techniques for aerial insertions and operating in challenging environments.



“Freefall parachute operations, especially, enable us and our partners to deliver highly trained and lethal forces to a denied or hard-to-reach area. Because we can insert forces from high-altitude offsets to bypass an adversary’s defenses, this insertion method is especially valuable,” he added.



Attendees at the festival had the chance to talk to Japanese and American service members. For many locals, it was a rare chance to see joint, bilateral military operations up close. This event allowed U.S. service members to both engage with the local community and maintain tactical proficiency in parachute insertion operations.



“This parachute training helps our Marines sustain the skills required to safely conduct high-risk jumps,” said Capt. Thomas Ferguson, the commander of Alpha Company, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division. “But more than that, it was a great opportunity to train up-close with our Japanese counterparts. The weekend was about the Friendship Festival, so getting to interact with and get better alongside them was just as important as the opportunity to train. We are excited to continue jumping and training with the 1st Airborne Brigade.”

