    204th Army Band entertains hundreds during 250th Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performed for hundreds of participants on June 13 during the 2025 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.

    This celebration highlighted the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

    The band played to all of the people who visited McCoy’s for a free lunch and a cake-cutting ceremony and of course — the music.

    The band had last played on post at the 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The band also played during the 2022 and 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebrations.

    For the 2025 celebration, band members played on the stage at the main stage inside McCoy’s Community Center because of weather. Otherwise they play in the courtyard at the center.

    The 2025 Army Birthday celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).

    The band played for more than two hours and played many well-known songs, and it was well received. The band covered some of the latest musical hits, and more.

    In addition to the band performing and the related luncheon and cake-cutting ceremony, Fort McCoy also held a Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk.

    Also, as part of the event, Army Recruiting held the enlistment oath for 20-plus new recruits who joined the Army.

    Learn more about the 204th Army Band by visiting their page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/204tharmybandmn.

    There’s also a collection of videos and audio recordings of the 204th Army Band’s performances at Fort McCoy available on the Fort McCoy DVIDS page. Look for videos at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=FMPAO&filter%5Btype%5D=video&sort=date. And look for audio files at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=FMPAO&filter%5Btype%5D=audio&sort=date.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 18:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army history
    Army Heritage Month
    Army’s 250th Birthday

