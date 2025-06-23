204th Army Band entertains hundreds during 250th Army Birthday Celebration at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band play a song selection during the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band play a song selection during the birthday luncheon June 13, 2025, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 250th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2025 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included the Army Birthday 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn., performed for hundreds of participants on June 13 during the 2025 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebration at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



This celebration highlighted the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.



The band played to all of the people who visited McCoy’s for a free lunch and a cake-cutting ceremony and of course — the music.



The band had last played on post at the 2024 Army Birthday Celebration. The band also played during the 2022 and 2023 Fort McCoy Army Birthday Celebrations.



For the 2025 celebration, band members played on the stage at the main stage inside McCoy’s Community Center because of weather. Otherwise they play in the courtyard at the center.



The 2025 Army Birthday celebration was organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR).



The band played for more than two hours and played many well-known songs, and it was well received. The band covered some of the latest musical hits, and more.



In addition to the band performing and the related luncheon and cake-cutting ceremony, Fort McCoy also held a Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk.



Also, as part of the event, Army Recruiting held the enlistment oath for 20-plus new recruits who joined the Army.



Learn more about the 204th Army Band by visiting their page on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/204tharmybandmn.



There’s also a collection of videos and audio recordings of the 204th Army Band’s performances at Fort McCoy available on the Fort McCoy DVIDS page. Look for videos at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=FMPAO&filter%5Btype%5D=video&sort=date. And look for audio files at https://www.dvidshub.net/search/?filter%5Bunit%5D=FMPAO&filter%5Btype%5D=audio&sort=date.



