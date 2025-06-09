Retiring Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Director Led Academy With Vision and Passion

Lincoln’s Challenge Academy Director Maurice Rochelle understands the Cadets who enter the academy looking for direction, a new start, and a way to change their lives for the better.

He lived it. Rochelle grew up in the ‘Wild 100s’ on the South Side of Chicago. “When I was young, I had temper and an attitude. I would not listen to most people.”

Rochelle is retiring today (June 23) after three years of leading the academy. He leaves the academy with better educational and vocational programs. In 2024, Lincoln’s Challenge Academy earned national academic accreditation for the high school credit program and added various high school credit classes. Rochelle also oversaw the addition of three vocational training programs and put several policies and initiatives in place to improve the Cadet experience during the residential program.

“LCA has become a better organization administratively and academically under Maurice Rochelle’s leadership,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard.

“Under his passionate leadership and vision, the academy added vocational programs and improved the curriculum. He focused on the Cadets and dedicated himself to improving the academy for their benefit. Maurice believed in every young man and woman who hoped to change their life for the better.”

Rochelle is an ordained Christian minister, and said his faith gives him his passion and guidance. “Jesus rescued me from my ways in the hood … I went from the streets of Chicago to serving nearly 40 years in the Illinois Army National Guard and retiring as a colonel.”

Rochelle said he drew from his experience growing up, being mentored, serving in the community, and, most of all his faith, when working with the LCA cadets. He encouraged cadets to grow and develop holistically during their time in Lincoln’s Challenge Academy. That includes developing their faith, no matter what religious background they come from.

He built bridges between Lincoln’s Challenge Academy and faith communities including a local mosque, a Catholic Church, Spanish-speaking churches, and others who could help the cadets find meaning and purpose within their religious backgrounds.

“I’ve been down this road they’re traveling, and I can give them the directions to a better future to avoid the bumps, potholes, and dead ends. I’ve been through a lot, and I can help Cadets achieve the greatness they’re destined for. I believe each and every one of us are created to achieve some form of greatness. We all have a greater purpose and finding it is what helps makes us become the best versions of ourselves. These cadets are the future of this nation, and we are teaching them a foundation to build upon now.”

Almost four years ago, retired Col. Maurice Rochelle came to Lincoln’s Challenge Academy as the Deputy of Operations following 39 years in the Illinois Army National Guard. After only a few months as a Deputy Director, he would take the reins and become Program Director in May 2022.

Rochelle oversaw the graduation of more than 600 Cadets, awarded more than 170 GEDs and 30 high school diplomas, and coordinated nearly 30,000 hours of community service. Thirty-one Cadets and one staff member enlisted in the military under Rochelle tutelage. More than 150 cadets (25 percent) and some staff also achieved milestones within their religious backgrounds, such as baptisms and confirmations, during Rochelle’s tenure as LCA Director.

Rochelle said the last three years has been a significant milestone in his life and career. Helping youth find purpose and direction while gaining education and life skills has been a way to give back and influence the future generation.

“It’s been an awarding time,” said Rochelle. “It’s not always easy working with youth. Unteaching bad habits and re-aligning them to think bigger so they have the confidence to achieve. We accomplish this by changes in the operations of the academy addressing the needs of education, life skills, and character development with discipline and a military structure.”

As Rochelle prepares to retire, he feels confident in the program the future director will receive and continue to build on to the legacy of LCA.

“The academy and the outstanding staff have so much support and assistance to offer to our youth,” said Rochelle. “The future of LCA is bright. The academy has been an important chapter in the lives of more than 16,000 thousand graduates, the families, and communities they are a part of. I know the future Directors will continue to make LCA a premier academy.”

Rochelle said he will miss his time as Director, but LCA will always have a place in his heart as he will continue to advocate for the program after his retirement.

“This place has been a huge part of my life,” said Rochelle, “I know this was God’s plan for me to be here, and help add to the legacy of LCA, and help the young men and women through life lessons, faith, and helping them be the best them they can be. I plan to still be connected to LCA and help it to be the best version it can be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.23.2025 18:25 Story ID: 501266 Location: RANTOUL, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retiring Lincoln’s ChalleNGe Academy Director Led Academy With Vision and Passion, by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.