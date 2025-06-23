Coast Guard Cutter Campbell returns home after 62-day patrol in the Windward Passage

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) crew members conduct small boat training off...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) crew members conduct small boat training off Haiti, May 15, 2025. Campbell's crew conducted a two-month patrol to protect the safety of life at sea and deter illegal alien migration in the Windward Passage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Arguelles) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Campbell (WMEC 909) returned to their home port in Newport, Friday, following a 62-day patrol in the Windward Passage.



Campbell deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry to advance the primary missions of safety of life at sea and deterrence of illegal alien ventures in known transit zones. Campbell’s crew conducted maritime safety and security missions while protecting America's maritime borders from unlawful entry.



While operating in the Seventh Coast Guard District’s area of responsibility, Campbell’s crew worked alongside the Coast Guard Cutters Diligence (WMEC 616), Vigorous (WMEC 627) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET) to support maritime counter-drug operations by maintaining custody of 14 suspected smugglers apprehended in the Caribbean Sea.



Campbell also successfully completed a three-day Aviation Standardization inspection in Miami, Florida which evaluated the crew’s equipment, training and proficiency for conducting shipboard-helicopter operations at sea. These inspections reinforce Coast Guard readiness for interdiction operations, long-range patrols, and search and rescue. Additionally, Campbell partnered with Coast Guard Station Miami and Vigorous for advanced boat tactics training.



“The Campbell and our Department of Homeland Security and Defense partners stood the watch day and night to deter irregular migration while helping the U.S. Coast Guard maintain full operational control of our southeastern maritime border,” said Cmdr. Jonathan Harris, commanding officer of Campbell. “I am very proud of this crew’s teamwork, ingenuity and professionalism throughout this patrol.”



HSTF-SE serves as the Department of Homeland Security lead for operational and tactical planning, command and control, and acts as a standing organization to interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts with federal, state and local partners. HSTF-SE continues to enhance enforcement efforts in support of OVS, which is the 2004 DHS plan to respond to mass maritime migration in the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits.





Campbell is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-drug and alien interdiction operations, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere. The cutter falls under the command of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, which is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.



For more information on how to join the U.S. Coast Guard, visit GoCoastGuard.com to learn about active duty, reserve, officer and enlisted opportunities. Information on how to apply to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy can be found at https://uscga.edu.



For more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.



-USCG-