Annual Training Builds Relationships and Strengthens Readiness

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Vincent Lang | Members of the126th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 126th Communication Flight, 126th Air Refueling Wing, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, U.S. Air National Guard at Ramstein Air Base, Germany June 10, 2025. Illinois Guardsmen, are in Germany working alongside U.S. Military personnel and local nationals during their annual deployment for training to ensure the units effectiveness in providing robust logistics support during contingency operations anytime anywhere. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Vincent Lang)

The 126th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 126th Communications Flight of the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, recently deployed for training to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



They worked alongside the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 721st Aerial Port Squadron.



Annually, all Guardsmen are required to complete two weeks of training to maintain duty standards and ensure readiness if called upon to support military contingency operations, extend humanitarian aid, or provide natural disaster relief efforts stateside and around the world.



“Benefits of the 126th training at the 86th is that we have a unique opportunity to embed ourselves in a unit that has a vastly larger operation than the one we have at home,” said Senior Master Sgt. Justin Thiessen, operations superintendent, 126th LRS. “It’s a unit that also has a very unique mission that supports U.S. Air Forces Europe, U.S. Air Forces Africa, and U.S. Central Command.”

To support the massive workflow, Ramstein Air Base is home to the largest population of Americans outside of the U.S., with around 56,000 personnel.



One of the many differences between the 126th LRS and the 86th LRS includes a heavy aircraft parts store that exists only at Ramstein Air Base and a warehouse inventory team whose requirements include counting more than 800,000 individual items.



“The 126th has an annual requirement to count 48,000 items,” said Thiessen.



While in Germany, the Airmen stationed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, worked alongside 86th Airlift Wing personnel in five duty sections across eight locations to build upon their skills in an environment that fosters interoperability.



The training allowed practical application, problem-solving, and promoted collaboration.



The LRS Transportation Management Office checked in 18,000 pounds of inbound cargo and learned functions of the Deployable Automated Cargo Measurement System.



LRS Ground Transportation executed a tractor-trailer supply run, delivering 90,000 lbs. of bare base emergency lighting valued at $23.5 million in support of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing’s U.S. Africa Command mission.



LRS Material Management validated and inspected storage requirements worth over $4 million and received, tagged, and stored seven C-17 main wheel assemblies at the heavy aircraft parts store.



LRS Vehicular Equipment Maintenance completed open service bulletins on Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and observed and reviewed best practices for fleet management of over 1,800 vehicles assigned to 79 units.



The 126th Communications Flight’s training included a field exercise in which they set up and configured a mobile communication package utilizing Starlink and military satellite connections to enable secure data and voice at a remote location.



“All in all, the mission was a resounding success,” said Tech. Sgt. Brian Jarvis, Information Assurance Manager with the 126th Communications Flight.



“It was truly impressive the amount of training we were able to fit into six days, as well as the drive that our junior enlisted brought to the fight,” said Jarvis. “Our active-duty counterparts from the 86th Communications Squadron proved their professionalism by taking time out of their schedule to welcome us with open arms. The training they provided was second to none, and I hope we get a chance to work with them again.”



“Our Airmen came to Germany and learned what the 86th does on a larger scale, and that is one of the biggest takeaways from this DFT — a better understanding of large-scale operations and the sheer size of the work the unit accomplishes,” said Capt. Justin Högmann, troop commander for the deployment for training.



“This was an opportunity to learn a lot more about my folks on a personal level.



“During drills, we have a lot to do and don’t always get the opportunity to connect deeply with folks,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jessica Walden, Senior Enlisted Leader, 126th LRS. “These trips afford a lot of team-building opportunities to really chat one-on-one.”



“We also get to network, make friends, and create relationships — it’s a small Air Force; this allows us to build camaraderie in our own group,” said Thiessen.



“Building those personal relationships is important in building trust. You can’t take care of people if you don’t know what’s going on and what their needs are,” said Walden. “DFTs help build buy-in and appreciation for the unit, which hopefully creates an environment in which members feel comfortable coming to me as a senior leader with any questions, concerns, or ideas for improvement within the unit.”