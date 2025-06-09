EACH tests emergency response capabilities

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. Nicholas Young helps Staff Sgt. Trenton Smith don an Explosive Ordnance Detection...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. Nicholas Young helps Staff Sgt. Trenton Smith don an Explosive Ordnance Detection Advanced Bomb Suit during an emergency response exercise at Evans Army Community Hospital June 17, 2025. EACH hosted the readiness exercise with the 62nd Ordnance Company (EOD) and the Fort Carson Police Department to test the hospital staff’s ability to respond to an exercise bomb threat. The exercise also gave military police and EOD personnel an opportunity to practice their ability to detect, identify and neutralize a simulated explosive device. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital hosted an emergency response exercise with the 62nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and the Fort Carson Police Department June 17, 2025.



The training exercise tested the hospital staff’s ability to respond to an exercise bomb threat and gave military police and EOD personnel an opportunity to practice their ability to detect, identify and neutralize a simulated explosive device.



Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also participated in the exercise, along with Emergency Management personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson.



Rodney Herring, the EACH Emergency Manager, said he was extremely happy with how the hospital responded to the exercise bomb threat and thanked the MPs an EOD for the opportunity to collaborate.



“Emergency response exercises like this help us ensure the hospital is prepared to respond in the event of a real-world emergency” Herring said. “I want to thank our staff for their participation, and I especially want to thank the Fort Carson Military Police and the 62nd OC for their support and collaboration.”