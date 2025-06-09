Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EACH tests emergency response capabilities

    Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. Nicholas Young helps Staff Sgt. Trenton Smith don an Explosive Ordnance Detection...... read more read more

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Story by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Evans Army Community Hospital hosted an emergency response exercise with the 62nd Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and the Fort Carson Police Department June 17, 2025.

    The training exercise tested the hospital staff’s ability to respond to an exercise bomb threat and gave military police and EOD personnel an opportunity to practice their ability to detect, identify and neutralize a simulated explosive device.

    Representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also participated in the exercise, along with Emergency Management personnel from U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson.

    Rodney Herring, the EACH Emergency Manager, said he was extremely happy with how the hospital responded to the exercise bomb threat and thanked the MPs an EOD for the opportunity to collaborate.

    “Emergency response exercises like this help us ensure the hospital is prepared to respond in the event of a real-world emergency” Herring said. “I want to thank our staff for their participation, and I especially want to thank the Fort Carson Military Police and the 62nd OC for their support and collaboration.”

