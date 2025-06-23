28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop

Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 2-104th General Support...... read more read more Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade airlifts a decommissioned UH-1 “Huey” helicopter from the top Blue Mountain near Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, to the installation on June 20, 2025. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers from the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade air-lifted a decommissioned UH-1 “Huey” helicopter from the top of a mountain near Fort Indiantown Gap to the installation June 20.



The Huey was placed on private property atop Blue Mountain in 2000 after the Pennsylvania Wing of the Civil Air Patrol acquired it from the Virginia National Guard to use for search-and-rescue training.



“The Civil Air Patrol is no longer using it, so the property owner asked if we could remove it,” said Capt. Michael Shea, Fort Indiantown Gap’s range management authority.



A four-Soldier team from 2-104th GSAB traveled up the mountain and prepared the Huey to be lifted before a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 2-104th GSAB air lifted it off the mountain.



The Chinook placed the Huey at a secure storage area on Fort Indiantown Gap. Plans call for the Huey to eventually be rehabbed, then installed as a static display somewhere.



“This was a textbook example of the military and local landowners working together to achieve a common goal,” Shea said.



Sgt. 1st Class Matthey Donato, a platoon sergeant in Bravo Co., 2-104th GSAB, who was among the Soldiers on the ground hooking up the Huey, said airlifting military equipment, such as helicopters, is a pretty standard operation for the unit.



“We go out and lift things like this all the time,” Donato said.



Despite its age and condition, there were no real issues preparing the Huey for the lift, Donato said.



“It’s not really in the books anymore, but I’ve slung a couple Hueys before,” he said.



Before the mission, mechanics from the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site with UH-1 experience inspected the Huey and determined that it was able to be air-lifted from its position.