Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop

    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop

    Photo By Wayne Hall | FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 2-104th General Support...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Story by Brad Rhen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Soldiers from the 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade air-lifted a decommissioned UH-1 “Huey” helicopter from the top of a mountain near Fort Indiantown Gap to the installation June 20.

    The Huey was placed on private property atop Blue Mountain in 2000 after the Pennsylvania Wing of the Civil Air Patrol acquired it from the Virginia National Guard to use for search-and-rescue training.

    “The Civil Air Patrol is no longer using it, so the property owner asked if we could remove it,” said Capt. Michael Shea, Fort Indiantown Gap’s range management authority.

    A four-Soldier team from 2-104th GSAB traveled up the mountain and prepared the Huey to be lifted before a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the 2-104th GSAB air lifted it off the mountain.

    The Chinook placed the Huey at a secure storage area on Fort Indiantown Gap. Plans call for the Huey to eventually be rehabbed, then installed as a static display somewhere.

    “This was a textbook example of the military and local landowners working together to achieve a common goal,” Shea said.

    Sgt. 1st Class Matthey Donato, a platoon sergeant in Bravo Co., 2-104th GSAB, who was among the Soldiers on the ground hooking up the Huey, said airlifting military equipment, such as helicopters, is a pretty standard operation for the unit.

    “We go out and lift things like this all the time,” Donato said.

    Despite its age and condition, there were no real issues preparing the Huey for the lift, Donato said.

    “It’s not really in the books anymore, but I’ve slung a couple Hueys before,” he said.

    Before the mission, mechanics from the Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site with UH-1 experience inspected the Huey and determined that it was able to be air-lifted from its position.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 16:26
    Story ID: 501255
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop, by Brad Rhen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop
    28th ECAB airlifts decommissioned Huey from mountaintop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    CH-47 Chinook
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    PNG
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download