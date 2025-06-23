WAMC conducts its first-ever Basic Army Instructor Badge Ceremony

Photo By Keisha Frith | Soldiers at Womack Army Medical Center were recently awarded the Basic Army Instructor...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | Soldiers at Womack Army Medical Center were recently awarded the Basic Army Instructor Badge during a ceremony highlighting their critical role in shaping the future of the Army, June 18, 2025. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, NC-- Soldiers at Womack Army Medical Center were recently awarded the Basic Army Instructor Badge during a ceremony highlighting their critical role in shaping the future of the Army.



The United States Army Instructor Badges are prestigious symbols of excellence, recognizing Soldiers who have mastered the art of teaching and training future Army leaders. As mentors and leaders, they impart valuable skills, knowledge, and character to Soldiers, preparing them for the challenges ahead.



Five dedicated Soldiers received the Basic Instructor Army Badge, Maj. Holly Flanscha, Staff Sgt. Anthony Barski, Staff Sgt. Danielle Englese, Sgt. Sean DeHaven and Sgt. Erika Washington were awarded badges.

Lt. Col. Joshua Causey, Medical Readiness Battalion Commander and the presiding officer, congratulated the Soldiers on this significant milestone and commended their commitment.

“This is not just a piece of metal,” Causey stated, “it symbolizes a profound calling and a commitment to excellence, service and shaping the future of our Army one soldier at a time.” He underscored the immense power, impact, and legacy instructors carry. “Continue to inspire, to mentor and to shape the future of our Army, because lives that you’ve never met or will be, depend on the quality of instruction you provide to our Soldiers.

Sgt. Erika Washington, a 68D Operating Room Phase Two instructor, expressed her pride in receiving the badge, saying, "I've been doing this since 2022, and it's rewarding to be recognized for teaching the next generation that's coming into the real surgery world for the Army,” she shared.



Staff Sgt. Danielle Englese, a 68B Orthopedic Specialist, highlighted the rewarding nature of her role. "Getting to see all the students who come through and knowing that you're making an impact on them and their lives and how they view the Army, and the profession is fulfilling."



Sgt. Sean DeHaven, a 68K Medical Laboratory Technician and Phase Two Coordinator, emphasized the profound growth he witnesses in Soldiers: "The transformation from initial apprehension to having genuine knowledge and understanding of what we do and the purpose we serve is absolutely amazing to me."



Maj. Holly Flanscha, former Clinical Nurse Transition Program director added, “It’s been my great joy and pleasure to teach them over their six-month program. Not just clinical topics, but how to be Army officers and how to navigate their careers. This badge really culminates the time and the effort that has been put into educating and preparing these lieutenants and nurses for exciting and accomplished careers.”



To earn the Basic Army Instructor Badge, instructors must pass a rigorous screening process, successfully teach at least 80 hours as a primary instructor, and received two successful assessments from a certified instructor development recognition program evaluator.