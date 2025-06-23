Photo By Benjamin Remmert | Ron Kitchens, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wichita Falls Chamber of...... read more read more Photo By Benjamin Remmert | Ron Kitchens, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, gives remarks at the 2024 Altus Trophy on behalf of Sheppard Air Force Base, June 20, 2025. The presentation ceremony, held at the Wichita Falls Country Club, highlighted the ongoing partnership between Sheppard Air Force Base and Wichita Falls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Benjamin Remmert) see less | View Image Page

Wichita Falls Honored with 2024 Altus Trophy for Outstanding Community Support



WICHITA FALLS, Texas (June 20, 2025) — For just the second time since the Altus Trophy was established in 2008, the city of Wichita Falls has been named the recipient of the prestigious award for its outstanding support of Sheppard Air Force Base.



The Altus Trophy is presented annually by the Altus Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee in partnership with Air Education and Training Command. Each year, AETC nominates packages submitted from the installations for consideration, and the Altus Chamber selects the winning community based on its demonstrated commitment to the mission and personnel of the base.



On June 20, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, presented the award to the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon ceremony at the Wichita Falls Country Club.



The event was attended by Robinson, leadership from the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing, Wichita Falls civic leaders, and representatives from the Altus Chamber.



Robinson lauded in his ceremonial speech the positive impact the city of Wichita Falls consistently makes in the readiness and wellness of the Airmen in Training (AiTs), permanent party members and the families who inhabit the installation and the local community.



Notably in recent years, collaborative efforts have led to enhanced public transportation options, educational scholarships for service members and their families, and infrastructure investments such as improvements to dormitories and support facilities. Community-sponsored events, including the Guardians of Freedom Air Show and Fourth in the Falls Freedom Fest, have also reinforced public appreciation for the base’s presence and mission.



“You don’t win this because you did one year really well — you win this because you put together a lot of years well and you’re building upon success,” said Ron Kitchens, Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.



As one of the Air Force’s premier training installations, Sheppard AFB relies on strong local partnerships to ensure mission success. The Altus Trophy symbolizes the strength of that bond and the shared investment in the future of the nation’s Airmen.



“Thank you, Wichita Falls. The presentation of the Altus Trophy as the best community in Air Education and Training Command is overdue,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, Commander of the 82nd Training Wing. “You’ve been supporting Sheppard Air Force Base at a level nobody else does—and have done so for generations. Thank you.”