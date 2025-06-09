Fort McCoy’s South Barracks Project edges closer to completion; project now past 90 percent done

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown June 23,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown June 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as progress on the facility continues. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and as of the June 2025 was more than 90 percent complete. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Fort McCoy’s South Barracks Project has surpassed 90 percent complete in his June 18 update about the project.



Butts said in the update that the project is 92 percent completed and the contract completion date is currently Aug. 20.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. At this point, Green said the project is on time.



As stated in previous news updates, the project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks that can house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said overall this project is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.



In the June 18 update, Butts also wrote everything that is getting completed.



“Contractor is working on their punch-list items,” Butts wrote. “Interior cleaning continued. Painting continued with touch-ups being completed. Sod, grass seeding, and blanketing continued. Exterior parking lot grading continued. Exterior concrete work also continues. Fourth floor pre-furniture inspection was also held.



Also in previous updates, Fort McCoy leaders have spoken about the importance of the installation’s economic impact. It’s been stated that the installation’s vast training space and facilities attract training opportunities for many units to come to the post, which also affects economic impact.



It’s also been stated how Fort McCoy has 48,000 training acres and 3,000 cantonment acres. The importance of that, as it was shown, means the Army puts a lot of money into the installation, such as millions in new construction like these barracks projects.



Read more about about Fort McCoy’s economic impact by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/496366/fort-mccoys-total-economic-impact-16-billion-during-fiscal-year-2024.



The South Barracks Project is one of three major projects currently happening at Fort McCoy, Another barracks project — the $27.3 million Fort McCoy East Barracks Project — and the $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”