    Middendorf Family Tours the Washington Navy Yard

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON -- Family members of former Secretary of the Navy J. William Middendorf visited the Washington Navy Yard to visit the Historic Office of the Commandant also known as the Middendorf Building, June 20, 2025.

    The family members visited the Washington Navy Yard to conduct a brief walking tour of the base, along with seeing the Historic Office of the Commandant, which is named after former secretary Middendorf.

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. David Faehnle, commandant, Naval District Washington, greeted Middendorf’s niece Jean “Gigi” Middendorf Rasmussen, along with her husband Garret Rasmussen inside of the Middendorf Building where they had a discussion about naval history on the base and former secretary Middendorf's career accomplishments.

    Former secretary Middendorf was not able to attend the meeting in person, but his niece called him on her cell phone so that he could speak with Faehnle.

    “Sir it’s an honor and a pleasure to talk to you and we’re happy to honor your legacy in the Navy,” said Faehnle. “I think you should be very proud of your legacy that’s been carried on now for all of these years of history.”

    Following the phone call with former secretary Middendorf, Faehnle escorted the family members around the base, showing them historical naval equipment and buildings to include the Washington Navy Yard flag quarters and the residence of the chief of naval operations.

    Former secretary Middendorf started his naval career serving as an engineering officer and navigator aboard LCS-53. After his service along with years of college and working in investment banking, in 1969 he accepted the role of U.S. Ambassador to The Netherlands, serving there until 1973.

    Upon returning to the United States, he was named Under Secretary of the Navy, and on April 8, 1974, was appointed Secretary of the Navy for President Richard Nixon’s administration.

    Even though former secretary Middendorf is now 100 years old, his niece stated “He is just as sharp as ever and is still in love with the Navy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 14:17
    Story ID: 501245
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    TAGS

    Tour
    Washington Navy Yard
    2025
    Secretary Middendorf

