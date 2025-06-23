SWSC introduces SURFGRU pilot course, graduates inaugural class

NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, R.I. (June 23, 2025) --- Surface Warfare Schools Command completed its inaugural SURFGRU Commander’s Course on June 6, 2025, graduating 3 students at SWSC Newport. This week-long specialized commander’s course aims to rapidly equip experienced Surface Major Commanding Officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively lead Naval Surface Readiness Groups (SURFGRUs). These SURFGRUs, strategically positioned in fleet concentration areas, are pivotal in the Navy's ongoing efforts to enhance ship maintenance, reduce backlogs, and ultimately achieve a state of heightened operational readiness across the surface fleet.



The establishment of SURFGRUs represents a significant shift in the Navy's approach to force generation. Tasked with preparing ships for on-time maintenance and driving towards the ambitious "North Star" objective of maintaining 75 mission-capable ships at any given time, these groups require highly skilled and knowledgeable leaders. SWSC's new course directly addresses this need by providing a focused, intensive training experience that delves into the intricacies of SURFGRU operations, NAVSEA requirements, and the broader strategic goals of the Surface Force.



The Prospective SURFGRU curriculum is meticulously designed to encompass the diverse responsibilities of a Surface Group Commander. A critical component of the course involves a thorough examination of NAVSEA 8010 requirements, ensuring that commanders are well-versed in the technical and regulatory frameworks governing ship maintenance and readiness. This knowledge empowers them to effectively manage resources, oversee maintenance schedules, and ensure compliance with stringent Navy standards.



A distinctive feature of this pilot course is the emphasis on direct interaction with senior Navy leadership. The course features a robust lineup of guest lecturers, including current SURFGRU Commanders, representatives from the Board of Inspection and Survey/TYCOM Material Inspection Team, personnel from Naval Sea Systems Command, and leadership from SURFPAC and SURFLANT. These engagements provide invaluable opportunities for participants to gain insights from experienced leaders, learn from real-world case studies, and receive direct guidance on navigating the challenges of SURFGRU leadership.



The course is not simply a series of lectures; it is designed to be highly interactive and engaging. A seminar-based format encourages open discussion, collaborative problem-solving, and the sharing of best practices. Students are challenged to critically analyze complex scenarios, develop innovative solutions, and refine their leadership skills in a dynamic and supportive environment. This approach ensures that graduates are not only well-informed but also well-prepared to lead their SURFGRUs effectively from day one.



By equipping SURFGRU commanders with the necessary knowledge, skills, and connections, SWSC is directly contributing to the Navy's broader efforts to improve ship readiness and operational effectiveness. SURFGRUs are envisioned as crucial hubs for expertise, providing mentorship and guidance to ship captains, squadron commodores, and other key personnel involved in ship maintenance and readiness. This proactive approach aims to prevent costly delays, optimize resource allocation, and ensure that ships are consistently prepared to meet the demands of global operations.



Furthermore, SURFGRUs play a vital role in supporting deployed strike groups facing manning or maintenance challenges. Rather than diverting attention from ongoing operations, strike group commanders can rely on SURFGRUs to troubleshoot issues, provide resources, and ensure that ships receive the necessary support to maintain operational readiness. This global support network, facilitated by SWSC's leadership training, represents a significant advancement in the Navy's ability to sustain its presence and project power worldwide.



This pilot course, run by SWSC N75, represents a critical investment in the future of the Surface Force. By empowering SURFGRU commanders with the knowledge, skills, and connections they need to succeed, the Navy is taking a proactive step towards achieving its readiness goals and ensuring that the surface fleet remains a formidable force capable of meeting any challenge. As the Navy continues to adapt to evolving global threats, the importance of well-trained and highly effective SURFGRU leadership will only continue to grow. SWSC's commitment to providing this essential training underscores its dedication to supporting the Fleet and ensuring that the U.S. Navy remains the world's preeminent maritime power.

