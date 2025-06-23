Fort Buchanan plans its future infrastructure

Courtesy Photo | The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) hosted a Real Property Master Plan (RPMP)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) hosted a Real Property Master Plan (RPMP) workshop from May 12-16 at their facilities. The goal of the workshop was to plan infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements for the installation, both in the short and long term, with the participation of unit commanders and staff representatives. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO – The Directorate of Public Works (DPW) hosted a Real Property Master Plan (RPMP) workshop from May 12-16 at their facilities. The goal of the workshop was to plan infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements for the installation, both in the short and long term, with the participation of unit commanders, and staff representatives.



Karen González, Chief of the Master Planner Division, highlighted the importance of the RPMP.



"The workshop gathered all stakeholders to discuss the current situation through a Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) analysis of the infrastructure. We then evaluated and proposed ideas to address those findings. The result will be a preferred plan to guide future development," said González.



To create an effective real estate plan, the team divided Fort Buchanan into four districts: Readiness and Training, Commercial and Industrial, Education and Housing, and Fitness and Recreation. action allows planners to identify infrastructure needs, prioritize updates, and propose new projects to enhance readiness and quality of life.



González stated that "key projects from the workshop will enhance Fort Buchanan by consolidating food trucks into a park area, repurposing Building 148 into a gym facility, and creating new recreational walking paths around the lake to improve community spaces, among other projects, including barracks for the warfighters."



For Gilberto Soto Maldonado, a management analyst at the 1st Mission Support Command (MSC), the event was critical.



"The workshop provided an opportunity for open dialogue about future facility needs, including those related to barracks for students and quality-of-life improvements for residents. The barracks we are requesting in the RPMP will be beneficial by reducing commuting and logistical challenges for students and soldiers attending training and battle assemblies, making training more comfortable and accessible," said Soto.



For more information about infrastructure updates at Fort Buchanan, contact Karen González at (787) 707-3117 or send an email to karen.m.gonzalezpadro.civ@army.mil.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reservists, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reservists, and Navy Reservists. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment at any time and place.