NSDC member is first Navy officer to attend USAF Weapons School's 328th Weapons Squadron

Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Matthew Dring, National Space Defense Center operations...... read more read more Photo By Tiana Williams | U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Matthew Dring, National Space Defense Center operations integrations chief, poses for a photo at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., April 18, 2025. Dring was selected as one of the first Navy officers to attend the weapons instructor course at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s 328th Weapons Squadron. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams) see less | View Image Page

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Navy Lt. Cdr. Matthew Dring, National Space Defense Center operations integrations chief, was selected to attend the weapons instructor course at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School’s 328th Weapons Squadron.



The 328th Weapons Squadron, based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, is part of Space Training and Readiness Command's Space Delta 1. As the weapons school for the U.S. Space Force, it offers the Space Superiority Weapons Instructor Course and the Space Warfighter Advanced Instructor Course. Students undergo five to six months of rigorous training before becoming weapons officers—experts in tactical and operational space integration.



Dring’s selection for the course marks a significant step in joint force education and operational space integration. As one of the first Navy officers to attend, he’s forging a new path for interoperability between services, bridging the gap between space asset owners and users.



“When you look at the Space Domain, the 328th Weapons Squadron represents the pinnacle of space excellence,” said Dring. “For me, it was natural to want to go to the best school.”



Dring highlights the importance of joint training, stating that attending a sister service program will allow him and his fellow Navy selectee to approach challenges from unique operational perspectives.



He credits his Navy training, especially in-flight school and information warfare, as strong preparation for the rigorous program. Despite pre-course jitters, he remains focused on adapting his naval expertise to meet Space Force expectations.



“My hope is that we are not the only, but the first to go through this program. It’s an incredible opportunity to train side-by-side with other services,” said Dring. “Not only will we be able to learn the same way, but ultimately, we’ll be able to integrate better on the battlefield.”



His participation signals a growing emphasis on inter-service cooperation as space operations become increasingly integral to national security. Dring hopes his selection will pave the way for future Navy officers to attend, strengthening collaboration and battlefield integration across domains.