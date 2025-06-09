New Commander arrives at U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command

FORT BLISS, Texas – Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner took over as commander of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command (JMC) during a change-of-command ceremony June 17 at Noel Field on Fort Bliss. The ceremony was hosted by Lt. Gen. David Hodne, the director of Futures and Concepts Center.



After serving as the JMC commander from 2023-2025, Brig. Gen. Zachary Miller handed over the reins to Hibner. Miller assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division.



“It’s truly an honor to stand before you as the Commander of the Joint Modernization Command,” Hibner said during the ceremony. “JMC is the bridge between today’s formations and tomorrow’s battles. That bridge is built with creativity, innovation, and relentless drive to improve and reinvent.”



As part of Army Futures Command and Futures and Concepts Center, JMC executes the Army’s largest modernization experiments, conducting persistent experimentation at locations around the world. These in-the-dirt, multi-echelon, Joint, and Multinational experiments support the Army’s modernization strategy utilizing a campaign of continuous learning to deliver the Army of the future, capable of deterring and defeating our adversaries.



Prior to assuming command of JMC, Hibner served as the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division. Hibner’s other command assignments include Commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School and commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District. He has held various leadership positions from platoon to brigade and has deployed once in support of Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo, four combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and one deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.



During the ceremony, Hodne thanked Miller for all he had done for JMC and Army modernization during the past two years. He also congratulated Hibner on his new command, stressing the importance of JMC’s mission.



“JMC’s assessments aren’t simply about identifying what can be done, they are about determining what must be done to maintain our competitive advantage,” Hodne said. “JMC is not only unique, it is fast becoming a household name across our Army, our fellow services, and our allies and partners. This command is in every respect the vanguard for Joint modernization."



Miller reflected on his two years as JMC commander, which included two Project Convergence Capstone experiments, two Joint Warfighting Assessments and a number of other experiments and assessments during a campaign of persistent experimentation.



“As it celebrates its 250th year, the U.S. Army continues to challenge, to empower and to equip our Soldiers for today and for tomorrow,” Miller said. “I feel overwhelming gratitude that I got to be a part of this noble endeavor here the past two years. I’m proud of this team. I’m proud of our Army. Because when we are called, we will answer, and we will win.”



In preparation for his role, Hibner attended parts of Project Convergence Capstone 5 and now will hit the ground running as JMC executes Joint Warfighting Assessment 25 in July in the INDOPACOM area.

