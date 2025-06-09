Fort Buchanan Fire Department and Emergency Services Control Fire Near the Installation

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Fort Buchanan Fire Department collaborated with the Puerto Rico Fire...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Fort Buchanan Fire Department collaborated with the Puerto Rico Fire Department to manage a challenging lithium battery fire at an Amelia distribution center located adjacent to the installation, June 3. This effort was part of a mutual aid agreement with local authorities. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO –Members of the Fort Buchanan Fire Department collaborated with the Puerto Rico Fire Department to manage a challenging lithium battery fire at an Amelia distribution center located adjacent to the installation, June 3. This effort was part of a mutual aid agreement with local authorities.



The quick response from the Fort Buchanan Fire Department, alerted by the Fort Buchanan Police Department, prevented potentially catastrophic damage to the 32,000-square-foot warehouse, which serves as both a distribution and repair facility for electric scooters as well as an automotive parts center.



Herbert Rosario, a firefighter and captain of Engine-2, emphasized that the department is well-prepared to respond to emergencies both inside and outside the installation.



"We can interpret the smoke based on its density. When we saw clear, white smoke, we knew a fire was starting, so we took immediate action to bring it under control. We continually train during our work shifts and educate the community on the installation. Because of this, Fort Buchanan has not experienced fires within the installation," said Rosario.



Emilio Torres, the lead firefighter, described the response to the incident.



"Upon arrival, we conducted a 360-degree assessment around the building to identify hazards, always prioritizing safety. After gaining entry through glass doors, we addressed the incident directly. We will continue our mutual aid agreement with local authorities. This partnership is functioning well; we know each other and have become friends. We plan to maintain this collaboration and grow stronger together," said Torres.



This collaborative effort highlights the effectiveness of interagency cooperation and a shared commitment to protecting lives and critical infrastructure. Fort Buchanan's rapid response during this emergency emphasizes its vital role in Puerto Rico and the surrounding region.



For more information about Fort Buchanan's Directorate of Emergency Services - Fire Department, call (787) 707-3410. In the event of a fire emergency inside the base, contact (787) 707-5911.



With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring military personnel are prepared for deployment anytime, anywhere.